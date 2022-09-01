Manchester United sign Martin Dubravka from Newcastle on loan

Manchester United have completed a £2m loan deal with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, subject to registration.

The 33-year-old joins United after four years at Newcastle, who he joined from Sparta Prague in 2018.

United's option over his permanent stay, which will command a further fee of £6m, will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances he makes for the club.

Newcastle also have a recall option they can use in January, if they require.

The Slovakia international told Newcastle earlier this week he wanted to leave the club and join United.

Dubravka had been pushed down the pecking order at St James' Park following the arrival of Nick Pope.

United were keen to sign a goalkeeper to provide competition for David de Gea and Tom Heaton after Dean Henderson joined Nottingham Forest on loan.

Erik ten Hag is also eager to put pressure on De Gea, who made a costly error in Man Utd's 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

United looked at a number of other goalkeepers, including Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer, before focusing on the Newcastle stopper.

Trapp: Why I rejected Man Utd

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain with the Europa League winners, who are competing in this season's Champions League.

"There was a lot of talk in the past days about an interest from Manchester United," Trapp said on social media. "It is correct that I have a written offer.

"Manchester United are a world-class team and that I consider it and think about it is something, I am sure, everyone can understand. Yesterday, however, I informed both clubs that I decided for Eintracht."

The 32-year-old, who played for Paris Saint-Germain between 2015 and 2018, has settled well in Frankfurt since his return, initially on loan in 2018. He has also earned six caps for Germany.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on MNF, Jamie Carragher analyses Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's decision to have his team play out from the back

De Gea's mistakes cost Man Utd at Brentford last month but there are also doubts about whether he is a good fit for Ten Hag's style of play.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate took a closer look at the Spaniard's distribution with the ball at his feet to assess whether De Gea can adapt to Ten Hag's preferred approach to the game.

