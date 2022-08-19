Casemiro: Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the £59.5m (€70m) signing of midfielder Casemiro.

The 30-year-old Brazil international is in discussions over personal terms which are close to being finalised ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford.

Casemiro is expected to arrive in the UK in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and officially sign a four-year contract with United, which has the option of a further year.

Ancelotti: Casemiro wants new challenge

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Casemiro is set to leave Real Madrid to pursue a "new challenge".

"I talked to (Casemiro) this morning," Ancelotti said. "He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity. I and the club understand it.

"With what he's done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave. We wish him all the best in his next challenge."

De Jong deal 'very unlikely' this window

Image: Is a move for Frenkie de Jong more likely in the future?

United's interest in Casemiro comes amid the backdrop of the club's fruitless pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

A deal to bring the Netherlands international to Old Trafford before the September 1 transfer deadline looks increasing unlikely, though De Jong remains a long-term target for United boss Erik ten Hag.

Were Barcelona to offer United the chance to sign De Jong in the final two weeks of the window, it would require a creative deal on the part of United to get it over the line.

United to return for Antony?

Image: Antony wants to join Man Utd but can a deal be struck before the September 1 deadline?

Manchester United have not ruled out making an improved bid for Ajax forward Antony after the Dutch club rejected a £68m (€80m) offer.

While United are reluctant to increase their offer, there is a feeling the player is keen to secure a move to Old Trafford and dialogue remains open between the two clubs.

