Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest sign former Manchester United forward on one-year deal

Nottingham Forest have signed free agent Jesse Lingard on a one-year deal.

The former Manchester United forward has rejected West Ham to join the newly-promoted Premier League side after they made a substantial offer to sign him, although the one-year contract does not include an option for a further year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The 29-year-old's representatives had been in talks with at least four different clubs in recent days after Lingard left Old Trafford last month following the expiration of his United contract.

West Ham wanted to sign Lingard, who scored nine goals and registered five assists for the Hammers during a successful loan spell in 2021.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

But Lingard has rejected the chance to re-join the Irons despite what West Ham felt was a fair and competitive offer to the Englishman.

David Moyes' side were not interested in getting involved in a bidding war with other clubs and are now focusing on other targets.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.