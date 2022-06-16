Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

This season marks Nottingham Forest's first Premier League season since 1998/99; Steve Cooper's side go to Newcastle on the opening day; Forest's first home game sees them host West Ham; the first East Midlands derby with Leicester is on October 1; Forest go to Man Utd on Boxing Day

Thursday 16 June 2022 09:00, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch some of Nottingham Forest's best goals in Premier League history as they return to the top flight of English Football for the first time since 1999

Nottingham Forest's first game back in the Premier League will be a trip to Newcastle on August 6, as the Reds embark on their first top-flight season since the 1998-98 campaign. 

Steve Cooper's side won promotion to England's top tier after they won the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield at the end of May, ending a near-quarter of a century wait for Premier League football.

Forest's first top-flight home game back sees David Moyes' West Ham arrive at the City Ground on the weekend of August 13.

Forest then face a tricky next few games as they travel to Everton, host Tottenham and then go to champions Manchester City before the end of August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch some of Nottingham Forest's best goals in Premier League history as they return to the top flight of English Football for the first time since 1999

Forest's East Midlands rivalry with Leicester City will resume on October 1 at the King Power Stadium, with the return fixture at the City Ground on January 14. The club's Boxing Day fixture sees them go to Old Trafford for a trip to Manchester United.

Trending

The Reds will end their season with a trip to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, after having gone to Chelsea and hosted Arsenal in the preceding weeks.

Nottingham Forest's 2022/23 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

Also See:

August

6: Newcastle (a)

13: West Ham (h)

20: Everton (a)

27: Tottenham (h)

31: Manchester City (a)

September

3: Bournemouth (h)

10: Leeds (a)

17: Fulham (h)

October

1: Leicester (a)

8: Aston Villa (h)

15: Wolves (a)

18: Brighton (a)

22: Liverpool (h)

29: Arsenal (a)

November

5: Brentford (h)

12: Crystal Palace (h)

December

26: Manchester United (a)

31: Chelsea (h)

January

2: Southampton (a)

14: Leicester (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

February

4: Leeds (h)

11: Fulham (a)

18: Manchester City (h)

25: West Ham (a)

March

4: Everton (h)

11: Tottenham (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

April

1: Wolves (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

15: Manchester United (h)

22: Liverpool (a)

25: Brighton (h)

29: Brentford (a)

May

6: Southampton (h)

13: Chelsea (a)

20: Arsenal (h)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

Key dates for the 2022/23 season

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

The new Premier League season with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.
  • Kelly Cates and David Jones will present our live coverage across Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand and our Premier League channel.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema