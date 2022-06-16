Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Nottingham Forest's first game back in the Premier League will be a trip to Newcastle on August 6, as the Reds embark on their first top-flight season since the 1998-98 campaign.

Steve Cooper's side won promotion to England's top tier after they won the Championship play-off final against Huddersfield at the end of May, ending a near-quarter of a century wait for Premier League football.

Forest's first top-flight home game back sees David Moyes' West Ham arrive at the City Ground on the weekend of August 13.

Forest then face a tricky next few games as they travel to Everton, host Tottenham and then go to champions Manchester City before the end of August.

Forest's East Midlands rivalry with Leicester City will resume on October 1 at the King Power Stadium, with the return fixture at the City Ground on January 14. The club's Boxing Day fixture sees them go to Old Trafford for a trip to Manchester United.

The Reds will end their season with a trip to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, after having gone to Chelsea and hosted Arsenal in the preceding weeks.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Newcastle (a)

13: West Ham (h)

20: Everton (a)

27: Tottenham (h)

31: Manchester City (a)

September

3: Bournemouth (h)

10: Leeds (a)

17: Fulham (h)

October

1: Leicester (a)

8: Aston Villa (h)

15: Wolves (a)

18: Brighton (a)

22: Liverpool (h)

29: Arsenal (a)

November

5: Brentford (h)

12: Crystal Palace (h)

December

26: Manchester United (a)

31: Chelsea (h)

January

2: Southampton (a)

14: Leicester (h)

21: Bournemouth (a)

February

4: Leeds (h)

11: Fulham (a)

18: Manchester City (h)

25: West Ham (a)

March

4: Everton (h)

11: Tottenham (a)

18: Newcastle (h)

April

1: Wolves (h)

8: Aston Villa (a)

15: Manchester United (h)

22: Liverpool (a)

25: Brighton (h)

29: Brentford (a)

May

6: Southampton (h)

13: Chelsea (a)

20: Arsenal (h)

28: Crystal Palace (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.