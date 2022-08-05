Maxwel Cornet: West Ham sign Burnley winger for £17.5m on five-year contract

West Ham have completed the signing of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet for £17.5m.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract with a further one-year option and will wear the No 14 shirt for the Hammers.

Cornet completed his medical on Friday before finalising personal terms to become David Moyes' fifth major summer signing following Gianluca Scamacca (£35.5m), Nayef Aguerd (£30m), Alphonse Areola (£10.5m) and Flynn Downes (£12m).

Initially, it was thought West Ham's preference was a loan, but the club were prepared to meet Cornet's release clause.

West Ham United

Manchester City Sunday 7th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Image: Cornet will wear the No 14 shirt for his new side (credit: West Ham FC)

"It's a new step for me to join this big club and I'm really happy to be here, to be part of the project for the club. I'm just excited to start," he said.

"Everyone knows the level here in the Premier League is very high and I want to play here for that, so I'm really happy to be here for the next stage in my career.

"It will be amazing to play in front of 62,500 fans at London Stadium. I played here for Burnley last season and I can't wait to experience it as a West Ham player."

Cornet shone for Burnley last season despite their relegation, scoring nine goals and contributing one assist in 26 appearances.

Image: Cornet scored nine goals for Burnley last season

West Ham manager David Moyes added: "We are delighted to welcome Maxwel to West Ham United. He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad.

"He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham.

"We look forward to bringing Maxwel into the group and wish him all the best in his career with us."

Will Cornet play against Man City?

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth:

"We don't believe Cornet was registered before midday [on Friday] so it's unlikely he will play for West Ham against Manchester City on Super Sunday.

"His first appearance is likely to be away at Nottingham Forest next weekend."

Watch West Ham vs Man City live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 10 and closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.