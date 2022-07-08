Steven Bergwijn: Ajax confirm signing of forward from Tottenham

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham for £26.4m on a five-year deal.

Spurs and Ajax finally reached an agreement over the transfer of the 24-year-old after the Dutch champions' initial £20m offer was rejected in June.

Netherlands international Bergwijn has been keen on a move to Ajax for over a month after falling out of favour under Spurs boss Antonio Conte. The 24-year-old also played for Ajax at the youth level.

He scored eight goals in 83 appearances for Tottenham after arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January 2020.

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder said: "It is indicative of Steven's ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax. He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented.

"Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team."

Clement Lenglet is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed loan move from Barcelona to Tottenham.

The defender, 27, stayed at the on-site hotel at Spurs' Hotspur Way training ground on Thursday night.

Spurs expect to complete the deal inside 24 hours and include him in the squad travelling to South Korea for the beginning of their pre-season tour on Saturday.

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.