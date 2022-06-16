Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Southampton (h)

13: Chelsea (a)

20: Wolves (h)

27: Nottm Forest (a)

30: West Ham (a)

September

3: Fulham (h)

10: Man City (a)

17: Leicester (h)

October

1: Arsenal (a)

8: Brighton (a)

15: Everton (h)

19: Man Utd (a)

22: Newcastle (h)

29: Bournemouth (a)

November

5: Liverpool (h)

12: Leeds United (h)

December

26: Brentford (a)

31: Aston Villa (h)

January

2: Crystal Palace (a)

14: Arsenal (h)

21: Fulham (a)

February

4: Man City (h)

11: Leicester (a)

18: West Ham (h)

25: Chelsea (h)

March

4: Wolves (a)

11: Nottm Forest (h)

18: Southampton (a)

April

1: Everton (a)

8: Brighton (h)

15: Bournemouth (h)

22: Newcastle (a)

25: Man Utd (h)

29: Liverpool (a)

May

6: Crystal Palace (h)

13: Aston Villa (a)

20: Brentford (h)

28: Leeds United (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.