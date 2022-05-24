Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Tottenham transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Spurs captain Hugo Lloris has told Sky Sports the club must make the "right decisions" this summer if they are to improve next season.

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth under head coach Antonio Conte, but the Frenchman believes there is "plenty" of improvement if they are to compete for honours next season.

He said: "We need to enjoy this achievement, but there's still plenty of things to do.

"I think there is still a gap for improvement and obviously with the help of the players, the help of the club with the right decisions, the help of the crowd and the help of our manager and coaching staff we can become better and stronger, and ready to compete next season.

"It's a great satisfaction and next season we have to come stronger with more ambition and ready to compete for everything."

Who have Tottenham been linked with?

Fraser Forster - Tottenham are closing on a free transfer move for Southampton goalkeeper Forster to provide further support for current No 1 Hugo Lloris (Daily Mail, May 24).

Ivan Perisic - Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing Ivan Perisic when his Inter Milan contract expires this summer (Daily Mail, May 21).

Christian Eriksen - Christian Eriksen reportedly has 'fears' about making a sensational return to Tottenham this summer and could extend his stay at Brentford (Daily Express, May 7).

Image: Tottenham want to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer

Sam Johnstone - Johnstone is being tracked by five Premier League sides - Tottenham, Newcastle, West Ham, Leicester and Brighton - ahead of his West Brom contract expiring next month (The Sun, May 20).

John McGinn - Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn is on a shortlist of transfer targets drawn up by Tottenham (Daily Telegraph, May 19).

Tottenham could make a triple swoop on Everton this summer, with Antonio Conte reported to be interested in Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Anthony Gordon (The Sun, May 13).

Image: Everton's Richarlison could be a target for Tottenham this summer

Martin Terrier - Tottenham have reportedly sent a proposal to Rennes forward Martin Terrier as Antonio Conte eyes prolific back-up for talisman Harry Kane (Daily Express, May 18).

Konrad Laimer - Arsenal and Tottenham are claimed to have 'made checks' on RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer (Daily Express, May 12).

Malcolm Ebiowei - Tottenham, Leeds United and Fulham are considering a move for Derby County's teenage winger Malcolm Ebiowei, whose contract expires at the end of the month (The Sun, May 3).

The latest players linked with a Tottenham exit

Image: Will Harry Kane remain at Tottenham for another season amid reported interest from Manchester United?

Harry Kane - Tottenham and England legend Teddy Sheringham expects "top professional" Harry Kane to stay put this summer ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (The Sun, May 18).

Steven Bergwijn - Ajax have now indicated they plan to resurrect their interest in Bergwijn after he admitted he is open to leaving Spurs (The Times, May 3).

What is the latest on Conte's future?

Tottenham Hotspur will offer Antonio Conte six summer signings in a plea for the Italian to stay. Tottenham's managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, will hold talks with Conte when he flies into Italy this week (Daily Telegraph, May 24).

