Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season

Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie.

Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top.

Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic as their left wing-backs for this term.

According to Sky in Italy, Manchester City and Brighton had also been tracking Udogie.

An Italy U21 international, Udogie made his debut for the Gli Azzurrini in September last year, in a European Championship qualifying fixture against Luxembourg. He has four caps to his name to date.

Udogie made 35 Serie A appearances, scoring five goals, while on loan at Udinese from Hellas Verona last season.

Udinese were obliged to make Udogie's move permanent upon the completion of his loan this summer, and he joined the club on July 15.

The 19-year-old becomes Tottenham's seventh summer signing after the arrivals of Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.

