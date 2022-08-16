 Skip to content

Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season

Spurs agree to sign Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie; Italy U21 international will be loaned back to Serie A club this season before joining Tottenham in summer of 2023

Tuesday 16 August 2022 19:17, UK

Tottenham have agreed to sign Udinese defender Destiny Udogie
Image: Tottenham have signed Udinese defender Destiny Udogie

Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie.

Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top.

Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic as their left wing-backs for this term.

STATS

According to Sky in Italy, Manchester City and Brighton had also been tracking Udogie.

An Italy U21 international, Udogie made his debut for the Gli Azzurrini in September last year, in a European Championship qualifying fixture against Luxembourg. He has four caps to his name to date.

Trending

Udogie made 35 Serie A appearances, scoring five goals, while on loan at Udinese from Hellas Verona last season.

Udinese were obliged to make Udogie's move permanent upon the completion of his loan this summer, and he joined the club on July 15.

Also See:

The 19-year-old becomes Tottenham's seventh summer signing after the arrivals of Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Clement Lenglet and Fraser Forster.

POSITIONAL
PASSING

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

The new Premier League season with Sky Sports

  • 128 exclusively live Premier League matches.
  • First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.
  • The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane.
  • Kelly Cates and David Jones will present our live coverage across Friday Night Football, Saturday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.
  • In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.
  • Extended highlights On Demand and our Premier League channel.
  • Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the Women's Super League.
  • Find out more about Sky Sports
WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a ONE MILLION POUND jackpot. Play for free.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema