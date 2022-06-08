Tottenham sign Fraser Forster on free transfer

Tottenham have announced the signing of goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The 34-year-old England international will sign a three-year deal in north London, and becomes the club's second arrival of the summer following Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

His signing coincides with the end of Pierluigi Gollini's loan spell at Spurs, with the Italian returning to parent club Atalanta at the end of a season where he made only 10 appearances, none of which came in the Premier League.

Fraser has made 134 Premier League appearances to date, keeping 42 clean sheets. He joined Southampton from Celtic in August 2014, and began his career with his boyhood club Newcastle.

The 6ft 7ins stopper has also earned six caps for England, the last of which came in the build-up to the European Championships in 2016.

Tottenham are also in talks with Inter Milan over a move for Italian international Alessandro Bastoni.