Emerson Palmieri: West Ham sign defender from Chelsea on four-year deal

West Ham have signed Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Hammers that will keep him at the London Stadium until the summer of 2026, with the option of a further year.

Emerson becomes David Moyes' seventh summer signing and makes the switch across London having won the Champions League and Europa League during his four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Born in Brazil, Emerson moved to Italian football in 2014, was granted Italian citizenship and switched international allegiance three years later. He has won 27 caps and was a member of Italy's Euro 2020 winning squad.

"I'm very happy to be here and to arrive here," said Emerson, who will wear the No 33 shirt for West Ham. "It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready.

"Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games, and I knew the history about West Ham.

"The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said 'Yes, let's go, I want to go there' and I'm here now! I can't wait to get started in a West Ham shirt."

Hammers boss Moyes welcomed the addition of a player with proven Premier League, European and international experience to his squad.

"We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham United," said Moyes. "He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.

"He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham. We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us."

