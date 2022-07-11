Crystal Palace transfer news: Cheick Doucoure joins from French side Lens

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side Lens in a £21m deal.

Doucoure has moved to Selhurst Park on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.

Palace will pay Lens an initial £18m, which could potentially rise to £21m with add-ons.

The Mali international is Palace's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Doucoure made 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens last season as they achieved a seventh-placed finish in France's top-flight.

"I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player," Doucoure told club media. "I'm proud to be at Palace today."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "Cheick's arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.