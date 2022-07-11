Crystal Palace transfer news: Cheick Doucoure joins from French side Lens

Cheick Doucoure moves to Selhurst Park on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance; Palace pay an initial £18m for Doucoure; the Mali international is Palace's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone

Monday 11 July 2022 14:44, UK

LENS, FRANCE - APRIL 10: Cheick Doucoure of RC Lens during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between RC Lens and OGC Nice at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on April 10, 2022 in Lens, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Image: Cheick Doucoure is Crystal Palace's third signing of the summer

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Cheick Doucoure from French side Lens in a £21m deal.

Doucoure has moved to Selhurst Park on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Palace will pay Lens an initial £18m, which could potentially rise to £21m with add-ons.

The Mali international is Palace's third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of winger Malcolm Ebiowei and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Doucoure made 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens last season as they achieved a seventh-placed finish in France's top-flight.

Trending

"I'm very happy, I feel a lot of joy and a lot of pride to be a Palace player," Doucoure told club media. "I'm proud to be at Palace today."

Also See:

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "Cheick's arrival is yet another statement of intent, demonstrating our ambition to further improve the squad this summer.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema