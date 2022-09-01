Chelsea: Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria set to join on loan

Chelsea have agreed a loan deal with Juventus for Denis Zakaria, with the Blues having an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the move.

Zakaria will have a medical in Turin on Deadline Day evening, with a move for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez currently in doubt.

Chelsea submitted a £43m bid for Alvarez this week but Ajax want to keep the midfielder after selling Antony to Manchester United on Deadline Day morning.

Zakaria only joined Juventus from Borussia Monchengladbach in January of this year and has made 11 appearances for the Serie A club.

The Swiss international has made just two appearances in four Italian top-flight matches so far this season.

Aubameyang in, Alonso out at Chelsea

Image: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang interests Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with Marcos Alonso going the other way.

Sky Sports News reported early on Deadline Day that Chelsea were closing in on an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang. Chelsea are understood to be paying in the region of £10m plus Alonso for the former Arsenal striker.

Aubameyang has been given permission to fly to the UK for his medical and to finalise the deal, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

