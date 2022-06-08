Rasmus Kristensen: Leeds United complete signing of Denmark right-back from Red Bull Salzburg

Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Denmark right-back Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old, who was also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Brentford, has signed a long-term contract at Elland Road and becomes head coach Jesse Marsch's second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Brenden Aaronson - also from Salzburg.

Kristensen played a crucial role during the 2021/22 season as Salzburg secured an eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga title, scoring 10 goals and assisting another eight.

Image: Kristensen has moved to Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg

He made 107 appearances for Salzburg since moving to the club from Ajax in 2019. He is well known to Marsch - as is Aaronson - having played under him in Austria.

Kristensen, who has six caps for Denmark and played in their recent Nations League victories over France and Austria, will add much-needed depth to Leeds' full-back department as Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling both continue their recoveries from surgery.

More to follow...

Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz:

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani promised fans the club would be busy in the transfer market - and there's a good reason for that.

Marcelo Bielsa preferred to use a smaller squad at Elland Road but that risk nearly led to relegation last season, so do not be surprised if the depth gets better under Jesse Marsch. The early activity to bring RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson into the club this early in the window implies that widescale arrivals are coming.

Should Leeds lose Raphinha this summer, then a new attacking talisman will be needed, especially considering how injury-prone striker Patrick Bamford is as well.

Another key area where Leeds could strengthen is at full-back, with the signing of Junior Firpo not working out so far, while right-sided players Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are recovering from long-term fitness problems.

In an attempt to improve a defence that shipped 79 goals last season, some centre-back arrivals could be vital if Leeds are to improve next season.

