Marc Cucurella: Chelsea confirm transfer agreement for Brighton defender worth in excess of £60m

Chelsea have confirmed an agreement for the transfer of left-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth in excess of £60m.

The 24-year-old, who has agreed a six-year deal, was registered in time to feature against Everton on Saturday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea took a dig at Brighton when announcing the deal, repeating the format of their Tweet earlier this week denying reports that an agreement had been reached for the defender.

He follows the arrivals of Raheem Sterling from Man City (£47.5m), Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli (£33m), Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire (£12m) and Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa (£20m) for a total expenditure of £172m so far.

Everton

Chelsea Saturday 6th August 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Cucurella will be vying for minutes at left-back with Ben Chilwell, who was signed from Leicester for £50m two seasons ago - but head coach Thomas Tuchel says his new signing provides versatility across the backline.

"It helps for [fit-again] Ben to escape the pressure of 'I have to deliver and we need you absolutely now'," said Tuchel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic discusses the latest stories in the press with Chelsea willing to break the world record for Wesley Fofana and could there be a reprieve for Cristiano Ronaldo?

"We also have Marcos Alonso and Emerson but Marc is the option on this position and he can play very well in the back three. He has the profile of Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) with a left foot. He gives us many options.

"Ben is very ambitious, he couldn't wait to come back to team training. It seems he needs a bit more time to adapt to the rhythm and physicality of the match itself, which is normal. It's a demanding league, and we have to take care with him and not throw him in."

Manchester City tried to sign Cucurella but were unable to meet Brighton's valuation of the Spain international.

Image: Man City were unsuccessful with their attempts to sign Cucurella

The transfer of Cucurella is Brighton's record sale, surpassing the £50m Arsenal paid for centre-back Ben White last summer.

It is also a record-equalling fee for a full-back, matching the £60m deal City agreed to bring Joao Cancelo from Juventus to the Etihad in 2019.

Chelsea's business is far from done, with the Blues working on a deal for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

Image: Wesley Fofana is a Chelsea target

They are also understood to be in the running for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Manchester United's priority target this summer.