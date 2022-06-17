Yves Bissouma: Brighton midfielder signs for Tottenham on four-year deal

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma has signed for Tottenham on a four-year deal, subject to being granted a work permit.

Sky Sports News understands Spurs will pay an initial £25m for the Mali international, which will potentially rise to £35m with performance-related add-ons.

Bissouma is understood to have flown into the UK on Wednesday and stayed at the on-site hotel at Tottenham's training ground.

The 25-year-old only had one year left on his Brighton contract and becomes Antonio Conte's third summer signing after goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic joined earlier this month.

