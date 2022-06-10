Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic sign defender from Tottenham on four-year deal

Celtic have signed defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham on a four-year deal.

The USA international spent last season on loan in Glasgow and played a key role in helping Ange Postecoglou's side win the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup.

Carter-Vickers, 24, made a total of 45 appearances for Celtic, scoring four goals including one on his debut against Ross County and a key winner against Rangers at Ibrox.

"I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier," he said.

"I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club's future.

"We have a fantastic group of players at the club, we have a really good spirit and atmosphere among us and we all worked so hard together to deliver the league and League Cup success last season.

"I wanted to make sure I was part of this group going forward and working under a great manager, and now we all want to achieve more.

"We have so much to look forward to, we will aim to be strong again domestically and of course we look ahead with real excitement to the Champions League.

"I have received such a great welcome from everyone at the club from day one and also from our supporters. When you are fortunate enough to be inside Celtic you can see it really is one of the world's great football clubs.

"I am delighted to be given this opportunity at a club of this stature and I will be doing all I can to play my part in bringing more and more success to our fans."

'A major acquisition for Celtic'

Image: Ange Postecoglou says Carter-Vickers was 'vital' in helping Celtic win the league title

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou added: "I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis.

"This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

"Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play.

"He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard-working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

"When we identify a player, we always hope that they can settle into things as quickly and as easily as possible, but like so many other players during the season, Cameron slotted into life at Celtic brilliantly from very early on.

"He is a great guy, hugely popular and we are delighted that he sees his future with us."

A year ago Celtic looked to the relatively unknown Ange Postecoglou to revitalise a club in turmoil and he silenced doubters by winning the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup during his debut season.

Postecoglou's start to life at Parkhead did not begin brightly, failing to win his first three matches which resulted in a Champions League exit and an opening-day defeat to Hearts in the league.

However, the Australian always insisted he would not waiver from his footballing philosophy of attacking, entertaining and relentless football, and piece by piece he rebuilt a struggling side who were blown aside by Rangers the previous season.

The title win came at Tannadice on a Wednesday night in May, with the manager promising this was only the beginning for him and his emerging talent at Celtic.

Click here to read what the Celtic boss has made of his first season at the club and what lies ahead.

