Transfer news: Scottish Premiership summer transfer window 2022 - ins and outs

Friday 10 June 2022 19:18, UK
The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Scottish Premiership this summer?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2022 summer transfer window.
In
Ylber Ramadani - MTK Budapest
Out
Andy Considine
Dylan McGeouch
Funso Ojo
Michael Devlin
Michael Ruth
In
Cameron Carter-Vickers - Tottenham
Daizen Maeda - Yokohama
Out
Vasilis Barkas - Utrecht (loan)
Kerr McInroy
Luca Connell
Ewan Henderson - Hibernian
In
None
Out
Lewis Neilson - Hearts
Adrian Sporle
Benjamin Siegrist
Florent Hoti
Kevin McDonald
Lennon Walker
Maxime Biamou
Nathan Cooney - Brechin
Rhys Caves
Trevor Carson - St Mirren
In
Kye Rowles - Central Coast Mariners
Lewis Neilson - Dundee United
Alan Forrest- Livingston
Out
Jamie Brandon - Livingston
Jamie Walker - Bradford
John Souttar - Rangers
Mihai Popescu
In
Lewis Miller - Macarthur
Rocky Bushiri - Norwich City
David Marshall - QPR
Ewan Henderson - Celtic
Nohan Kenneh - Leeds
Out
Alex Gogic
Drey Wright
Jamie Murphy
Scott Allan
Sean Mackie - Falkirk
In
Alan Power - St Mirren
Out
Ross Smith - Irvine Meadow
Brandon Haunstrup
Chris Burke
Colin Doyle - Bradford
Euan Deveney
Jason Naismith
Stephen McGinn - Falkirk
Tomas Brindley
In
Esmael Goncalves
Jamie Brandon - Hearts
Phillip Cancar - Western Sydney
Scott Bitsindou - KSK Lierse Kem
Out
Alan Forrest - Hearts
Carlo Pignatiello - Morton
Craig Sibbald
Gary Maley (retired)
Gavin Reilly - Queen of the South
Jack McMillan - Partick Thistle
Keaghan Jacobs - Arbroath
Marvin Bartley (retired)
Matej Poplatnik
In
Blair Spittal - Ross County
Out
Darragh O'Connor - Morton
Jordan Roberts
Justin Amaluzor
Liam Donnelly
Liam Grimshaw
Mark O'Hara - St Mirren
PJ Morrison - Falkirk
Victor Nirennold
In
John Souttar - Hearts
Out
Andy Firth
Leon Balogun
Cedric Itten - Young Boys
In
None
Out
Regan Charles-Cook - Eupen
Blair Spittal - Motherwell
Coll Donaldson - Falkirk
In
None
Out
Craig Bryson - Stenhousemuir
Efe Ambrose
Jacob Butterfield
Jahmal Hector-Ingram
Liam Craig (retired)
Nadir Ciftci
Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood
In
Jonah Ayunga - Morecambe
Keanu Baccus - Western Sydney
Mark O'Hara - Motherwell
Trevor Carson - Dundee United
Out
Danny Finlayson - Linfield (loan)
Alan Power - Kilmarnock
Conor McCarthy
Jak Alnwick - Cardiff City
Josh Jack
Kyle McAllister
Matthew Millar
