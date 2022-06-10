Transfer news: Scottish Premiership summer transfer window 2022 - ins and outs

The transfer merry-go-round is back so who's on the move across the Scottish Premiership this summer?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership ins and outs from the 2022 summer transfer window.

In

Ylber Ramadani - MTK Budapest

Out

Andy Considine

Dylan McGeouch

Funso Ojo

Michael Devlin

Michael Ruth

In

Cameron Carter-Vickers - Tottenham

Daizen Maeda - Yokohama

Out

Nir Bitton

Tom Rogic

Vasilis Barkas - Utrecht (loan)

Kerr McInroy

Luca Connell

Ewan Henderson - Hibernian

In

None

Out

Lewis Neilson - Hearts

Adrian Sporle

Benjamin Siegrist

Florent Hoti

Kevin McDonald

Lennon Walker

Maxime Biamou

Nathan Cooney - Brechin

Rhys Caves

Trevor Carson - St Mirren

In

Kye Rowles - Central Coast Mariners

Lewis Neilson - Dundee United

Alan Forrest- Livingston

Out

Jamie Brandon - Livingston

Jamie Walker - Bradford

John Souttar - Rangers

Mihai Popescu

In

Lewis Miller - Macarthur

Rocky Bushiri - Norwich City

David Marshall - QPR

Ewan Henderson - Celtic

Nohan Kenneh - Leeds

Out

Alex Gogic

Drey Wright

Jamie Murphy

Scott Allan

Sean Mackie - Falkirk

In

Alan Power - St Mirren

Out

Ross Smith - Irvine Meadow

Brandon Haunstrup

Chris Burke

Colin Doyle - Bradford

Euan Deveney

Jason Naismith

Stephen McGinn - Falkirk

Tomas Brindley

In

Esmael Goncalves

Jamie Brandon - Hearts

Phillip Cancar - Western Sydney

Scott Bitsindou - KSK Lierse Kem

Out

Alan Forrest - Hearts

Carlo Pignatiello - Morton

Craig Sibbald

Gary Maley (retired)

Gavin Reilly - Queen of the South

Jack McMillan - Partick Thistle

Keaghan Jacobs - Arbroath

Marvin Bartley (retired)

Matej Poplatnik

In

Blair Spittal - Ross County

Out

Darragh O'Connor - Morton

Jordan Roberts

Justin Amaluzor

Liam Donnelly

Liam Grimshaw

Mark O'Hara - St Mirren

PJ Morrison - Falkirk

Victor Nirennold

In

John Souttar - Hearts

Out

Andy Firth

Leon Balogun

Cedric Itten - Young Boys

In

None

Out

Regan Charles-Cook - Eupen

Blair Spittal - Motherwell

Coll Donaldson - Falkirk

In

None

Out

Craig Bryson - Stenhousemuir

Efe Ambrose

Jacob Butterfield

Jahmal Hector-Ingram

Liam Craig (retired)

Nadir Ciftci

Shaun Rooney - Fleetwood

In

Jonah Ayunga - Morecambe

Keanu Baccus - Western Sydney

Mark O'Hara - Motherwell

Trevor Carson - Dundee United

Out

Danny Finlayson - Linfield (loan)

Alan Power - Kilmarnock

Conor McCarthy

Jak Alnwick - Cardiff City

Josh Jack

Kyle McAllister

Matthew Millar

