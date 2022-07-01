Jota: Celtic sign winger from Benfica in permanent deal after loan spell

Celtic have signed winger Jota on a five-year deal following an impressive season-long loan from Benfica.

The 23-year-old played a key part in the club's double-winning side - contributing 27 goals across all competitions as Ange Postecoglou's side won the league and League Cup.

Celtic triggered the option to buy with a fee of £6.5m and Benfica understood to have a significant future sell-on percentage included as part of the transfer.

Jota told Celtic's website: "I'm feeling great. It's a tremendous step in my career. I'm really happy to have joined Celtic and I just want to give some joy to the fans, to our team and conquer as many things as we can.

"It was a great experience last season. I already knew, more or less, how big Celtic was but I think people only realise once you are inside the club and inside the structure.

"With the season that we had, with all the winning and all the trophies, I think it was very good for everyone, and I just got to know the club in another perspective, and I just fell in love.

"So I think it's a good time to be here and I just want to develop."

He joins Cameron Carter-Vickers in joining permanently just one day after Alexandro Bernabei's deal was announced as manager Ange Postecoglou prepares for their Scottish Premiership title defence and Champions League group stages.

Alexandro Bernabei revealed that he wasted no time in flying from Argentina to Scotland to sign for Celtic.

The 21-year-old left-back moved to the Scottish champions from Lanus in his homeland's top division on a five-year contract for a fee reported to be £3.75million.

"It was a dream of mine to come and play in Europe. It's happened that I have come to a big club, a huge club like Celtic. So I didn't think twice.

"The Champions League is a really huge competition.

"Whether it is PSG or another club, for me, it is just unbelievable. Coming from a small town, Correa in Argentina, it is just a dream come true.

"I think the Champions League is one of the most important competitions in the world and we are going to give it all for Celtic. From what I have seen and heard, there will be about 60,000 people in the stadium.

"I can't wait to feel that adrenaline and to feel that atmosphere from playing in front of the fans. First of all I would like to be a champion with Celtic and I want to enjoy all the years I have at the club."

