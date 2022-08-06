Martin Boyle: Hibernian re-sign forward six months after January exit

Hibernian have announced Martin Boyle is returning to the club from Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old Australia forward left Easter Road in a £3m deal in January.

Al-Faisaly were then relegated at the end of their season with Hibs announcing they have reached an agreement with the Saudi club for his transfer, with contract details to follow.

The club plan to parade Boyle before kick-off in Sunday's Edinburgh derby, live on Sky Sports, but he will not be part of the squad for the match against Hearts.

A Hibs statement said: "We can confirm that Hibernian FC has come to an agreement with Al-Faisaly FC for the transfer of Martin Boyle.

"We will announce Boyle back to the Hibernian FC faithful on Sunday ahead of our game against Hearts, so make sure you arrive 15 minutes early.

"Further information regarding the transfer and Boyle's contract will be revealed to supporters in due course."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lee Johnson said earlier this week that re-signing Boyle would be a complex deal

Despite leaving halfway through last season, Boyle was Hibs' top-scorer with 14 goals.

The Edinburgh club included a buy-back clause in the deal with Al-Faisaly, with manager Lee Johnson revealing the transfer "won't be cheap" when confirming talks were underway over a deal to bring the Australian back to Edinburgh.

"It would have to take a big investment from the ownership," he added.

Having started his career at Montrose, Boyle joined Hibs from Dundee in 2015, initially on loan, and scored 65 goals in 265 appearances.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.