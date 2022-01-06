Hibernian: Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen join Easter Road club

Hibernian have signed attacking midfielder Ewan Henderson on loan from Celtic.

The 21-year-old will make the move permanent in the summer after agreeing a three-year deal.

Henderson, who has featured in the Premiership, Champions League and Europa League, follows in his brother Liam's footsteps after his spell at Easter Road.

It follows the signing of Norwegian forward Elias Melkersen from FK Bodo/Glimt after the 19-year-old agreed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Melkersen, who can play anywhere across the front three positions, has scored 23 goals in 37 games since turning professional and has two in three games for Norway's U20 side.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: "Ewan is an extremely talented player. He has superb awareness and vision, he's creative and will provide assists.

"He's a player I really want to help to develop so he can show the league the talent he has.

"As a club, we look forward to helping Ewan develop so he can achieve his potential over the coming years.

"Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club.

"We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we'll be conscious of this.

"He's an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We're looking forward to working with him."

