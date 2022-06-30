Alexandro Bernabei joins Celtic

Celtic have completed the signing of left-back Alexandro Bernabei from Lanus, the Argentine club have announced.

Sky Sports News understands the deal for the 21-year-old is worth £3.75m, with Lanus confirming that there is also a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

"Through this, we communicate the transfer of Alexandro Bernabei to Celtic Football Club, from Scotland; 10% of the player's record will continue held by Club Atletico Lanus," said the club in a statement.

The defender, who has been capped by Argentina U19s, is expected to compete with left-back Greg Taylor for a place in Ange Postecoglou's starting line-up next season.

This looks like an intelligent piece of scouting by Celtic

South American football expert Tim Vickery on Lanus left-back Alexandro Bernabei:

"They are obviously looking at Argentine left-backs, they looked at Francisco Ortega of Velez Sarsfield, these are young, quick centre-backs.

"I have not seen Bernabei for a while, but what is interesting about him is the first time I was watching him he was playing higher up the field as a left winger.

"He has got that capacity to get into the penalty area and score goals. nice left foot, good with set pieces, quick, interesting.

"And again, you wonder if he is going to get rolled over physically, but this to me looks like an intelligent piece of scouting because I'm a sucker for a left foot, it just opens up the field so much if you have someone with a good left foot like he has."

Bernabei becomes Celtic's third summer signing, after goalkeeper Ben Siegrist joined from Dundee United and Cameron Carter-Vickers made his loan move from Spurs permanent.

Meanwhile, Ajax have joined the list of interested clubs for Celtic target Vinicius Souza.

The defensive midfielder plays for Belgian side Lommel, who are part of the City Football Group.

Sky Sports News understands that the CFG would prefer that he was loaned to Celtic, but the decision will be left up to the player and his agent - who have some reservations about him moving to the Scottish Premiership.

PSV, Bologna, Fenerbahce and Club Brugge are all keen on the Brazilian too.

Analysis: Siegrist can push Hart for No 1 spot

Former Celtic full-back Mark Wilson told Sky Sports News:

"Ange Postecoglou has built a team from virtually nothing and when you look at the squad across the board, he's got competition in a lot of positions. But there are still positions that need to be filled.

"Maybe a defensive midfielder and maybe competition at left-back so there's one or two players still to come in.

"The Celtic fans will be much happier with how the squad looks compared to at the start of last year. Benjamin Siegrist was fantastic at Dundee Utd and you only have to look at where they finished in the table in fourth place. You need a solid defence but you also need someone behind you and he's been fantastic for a number of years.

"Siegrist is someone who can really push Joe Hart. It may take a bit of time to bed in, but I think by next season he could be pushing him all the way for the No 1 spot."

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, with the first Old Firm clash not scheduled until September.

Ange Postecoglou's champions kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm on Sunday July 31.

Their first meeting with Rangers will be at Celtic Park on September 3, and Celtic start 2023 with a visit to Ibrox on January 2, before hosting their biggest rivals again on April 8 in their third-last game before the split.

Celtic's final game before the month-long break for the World Cup is at home to Ross County on November 12, and they return to action with a trip to Aberdeen on December 17.

Christmas Eve brings a home game against St Johnstone, and Postecoglou's side round off before the split with a trip to newly promoted Kilmarnock on April 15, before hosting Motherwell a week later on April 22.

