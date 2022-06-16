Callum McGregor discusses Celtic's transformation under Ange Postecoglou, lifting his first league trophy as captain and what drives him to success

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has been reflecting on a title-winning season of transformation under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 28-year-old was handed the armband by the Australian as he looked to rebuild a side left struggling after losing the top-flight title for the first time in nine years.

After a struggling start, the Hoops found their form under the new manager and won the league by four points as well as lifting the League Cup.

Attention now turns to holding on to that title and impressing in the Champions League after securing automatic qualification to the group stages.

McGregor sat down with Sky Sports News to reflect on the season and discuss what drives him to want more success after 16 major honours with Celtic...

Is this the best season you've had personally?

Image: Callum McGregor was named PFA Scotland Player of the Year

I think it's been a really important season. Really important in terms of my development as a person as well as a footballer. You've been asked to do many different jobs, do other people's jobs, make sure they're doing their jobs right and then also at the same time focus on your own job and perform your own role within the team. It's been something that I've really enjoyed. I think it's brought the best out in me in terms of my football as well. I just can't wait to do it again next season.

When went through your head at full-time at Tannadice when you realised the title was back at Celtic?

Image: Callum McGregor celebrates their title-winning match at Dundee United

Excited, proud, a little bit of relief as well. The game probably wasn't great for us in terms of performance but we hung in there, as we've done all season. When you hear that final whistle, it's just pure elation and brilliant to know that the job is done.

We all saw the scenes in the dressing room that night. Even after winning so much, why is it still so special?

Image: The Celtic players celebrate winning the title at Tannadice

I think you never get bored of winning. When you're at a club like this you have to be like that every year and that's the type of personality that I am. I always want more, I always want to be better as a person and as a football player and try to improve all the time. That's what keeps you hungry. In football, if you lose that hunger then you may as well not play. When you get used to winning it just becomes a habit and when it gets taken away from you it hurts even more. That's the time when you've got to show your personality, what you're about, show what you've got inside you and come back fighting. That's what we've done this season.

Had you felt pressure as captain, especially after last season?

Image: Callum McGregor replaced Scott Brown as Celtic captain

Of course. That's your job to lead players on the pitch and carry the manager's message onto the pitch and make sure the players are doing their job. Of course you then become the figurehead on the pitch and you're responsible for the results and performances.

If you had been asked at the start of the season, how would you have rated Celtic's chances of winning the title?

Image: Kyogo Furuhasi was one of Ange Postecoglou's first signings, with Jota impressing on loan

Everyone on the outside probably gave us virtually no chance, but I think that's the beauty of football. We had a group of players who were hungry, desperate to do well and hurt from the season before. The only people who had to believe were in that building and that's what the manager kept saying to us, that's what the players kept speaking about. It doesn't matter what everyone else is saying, we are the guys who can go and make it happen and put in the performances and run for each other and have each other's back. It was important that we had a strong mentality within the group.

Did you have any doubts though, especially before the manager came in?

Image: Ange Postecoglou was appointed Celtic manager in June 2021

I think that's the uncertainty that puts doubt in everyone's head. You're just waiting on the next piece of information. We had the Euros as well, so you're trying to fully focus on that while obviously looking at the situation back here and how it develops. The thing about Celtic is even after disappointment, the club always bounces back. I think we all knew that and deep down we were waiting on the information. But everyone at the club knew we have to go strong and we have to send a clear message. When we got the manager, he was relatively unknown at the time in terms of his work in Europe and what he was like.

The guys quickly spoke to Tom (Rogic) and found out all about him. A couple of conversations with Tom and everyone was put at ease in terms of what he would bring and he's been absolutely first class. Straight away you just get a great feeling from him, he had that authority, he spoke well and he had a caring nature as well in terms of he really wanted to help the players. He's said it numerous times that he would take responsibility for the style of play and the way he wanted the team to function, so straight away the players feel at ease with that.

How many days in did you think Ange Postecoglou could be the man to lead Celtic back to the title?

Image: Ange Postecoglou appointed Callum McGregor as his captain after taking charge at Celtic

I think pretty much straight away. He said all the right things and, especially at a club like Celtic, to want to play fast, attacking football that's music to everyone's ears. That's what the supporters want to see and that's what the players want to play. I think very quickly you saw all his sessions were high tempo and he just wanted the whole thing to be moving all the time. You could tell right away that's the type of football he wanted to play and he was just a case of building from there. I think when you set out to play this style of football you have to be all in, you can't be 50-50 or even 80 per cent.

Image: Celtic also won the League Cup in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge

The manager kept telling us we had to commit, what I'm asking you to do is very, very difficult, there are not a lot of teams that are trying to play this way. He asked us to have belief in him and in ourselves and he would get us there. He was adamant we would be successful and he was right. The easiest thing in the world is to watch football and criticise, that's the way football is going now. I think what we have here is a strong mentality with a strong leader who knows it'll be difficult, but he gave us that belief to go and trust ourselves.

Looking back, which moments were pivotal in clinching the title?

Image: Celtic lost to Hearts on the opening day of the season

I think the first one against Hearts. Off the back of a difficult season, it was very easy for everyone to be negative again after game one. At that point we had to get the group together and understand we have to change this, we're the only ones who can change it. It's very easy to put your head down and say it's going to be the same again, but the group of players in there were strong. I think when you look at the Aberdeen game, it was big in terms of coming off the back of sticky results and the pressure had probably started to build at that point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Celtic

A difficult away game and to go up there to get a 2-1 win in the last minute. I think the most pleasing thing about that was we stuck to our principles, we stuck to the way we want to play and we managed to get the goal in the style we want. I think that just gave the players the belief that we can stick to our principles and still win games. You don't need to come away from that and start kicking balls into the box and just play the long ball and hope something drops for you. I think at that point, the manager's message was clear, this is the way to score goals. We stuck to that, we got the goal and the whole thing starts to breed from there.

What was said in the dressing room after that opening day defeat to Hearts?

Image: Callum McGregor says defeat at Hearts drove Celtic to success

We'll keep that between ourselves, but it was very much we have to change the course of the way things are going. It is very easy to become negative again and split off into different groups, but straight away the players were like 'no, come on, let's go'. You could sense within the group at that point they were desperate to change it, desperate to do well and obviously we managed to turn it around.

There were other memorable last-minute goals - are they also victories you felt were significant?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Ralston scored a late winner as 10-man Celtic beat Ross County

Yeah huge, the Ross County one especially. Going down to 10 men and again we stuck to our principles and the way we want to play. We get the goal by moving the ball quickly, getting the ball down the side, overlap, cross, goal. Those moments in the season are so important. When you look back, they can go either way and it just really defines your season. It brings everyone together, it brings the supporters with you and gives everyone belief that you can go and achieve what you've set out to do.

Image: Liel Abada fired in a late winner at home to Dundee United

The Dundee United one at home, again a bit of frustration in front of goal, and you see the quality of Liel's (Abada) finish. Tough moment in the game and just top quality. That's what we've got, players with that individual quality that can win us matches.

16 major honours now at Celtic for you - where does this season's title rank?

Image: Callum McGregor celebrates his first title as Celtic captain

It's right up there. Hugely important season for the club, in terms of financially as well off the back of Covid. It hurt a lot of teams, especially in Scotland, and we were no different. I think it was important that we managed to win the league and bring success back to the club, bring a good feeling back for the supporters and this new group of players as well. The great thing about it is it seems like this group of players are just getting started and there's more to come.

How would you sum up your journey from Scottish Youth Cup-winning player to title-winning captain?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some of Celtic's key games on the road to the title

It puts a smile on my face even when you say it. It's something I'm so proud of. A lot of hard work, a lot of dedication and sacrifice in your personal life and your family's personal life. There are a lot of things you have to put to the side and deal with later on as football is your main focus. It is a lot of sacrifice but, for me, it's worth every second of it. To feel success for the first time, I think it brings you closer as people and as a group. We're all working here for the same cause, which is the football club. Ultimately, we all have different motivations in life but, while we're here, we have to give everything for the club and the supporters give us absolutely everything.

Image: Celtic were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy on the final day of the season

Long after we're gone, the club will still be here and it's important that we enjoy the moment with the fans. I think success in football every time you achieve it, it feels even better because you know how difficult it is to do. I think the young guys when they win their first one, they just think it's natural. You look at guys like Liel Abada in his first season and he'll just think it's normal, but at some point in his career, he might not have a successful season then I guarantee if you ask him the next time, it'll feel better to do it again after having that disappointment. The older you get, just in general in life, you just appreciate things a lot more and success in football is definitely in that bracket. When you get the chance to lift trophies, you have to embrace it and enjoy the moment.