Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen midfielder joins Bologna

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson has completed his move from Aberdeen to Bologna.

The Dons confirmed the 22-year-old had moved to the Serie A club in a deal worth £3 million - £2.1m up front and £900,000 in add-ons.

The former Hamilton player moved to the Dons four years ago and scored 37 goals in 169 appearances as well as winning four full Scotland caps.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said: “We want to be a club that is an attractive option for young players who know they can come here, get important game time, train in excellent facilities, and have opportunities to further their development.

“Lewis has been a fantastic player for Aberdeen. He became an integral part of the dressing room in recent seasons, and he has earned the right to explore other options.

“The club has helped his development massively. He’s played an impressive number of first-team games for his age, not only domestically but in Europe as well, and recently made his debut for his country.

“There’s no doubt Lewis has made a brave move, opting to go abroad and face the challenge of football in a different country, but I’m sure he will be a success.”

Bologna sold fellow Scotland international Aaron Hickey to Premier League Brentford earlier this summer.

Aberdeen start their Scottish Premiership campaign against reigning champions Celtic on July 31, live on Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin's side, who finished 10th last season, follow their trip to Celtic Park with a visit from St Mirren to Pittodrie on Saturday, August 6.

The Dons then host St Mirren on August 13, before a trip to St Johnstone on August 20.

Aberdeen's last game before the winter break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is a home game against Dundee United on November 12.

Rangers travel to Pittodrie in the final game before the split on April 22. Aberdeen's first fixture against Rangers is also a home game on September 10, before they travel to Ibrox on October 29.

After their opening day fixture at Celtic Park, the Dons next face the champions at Pittodrie on December 17 following the resumption of the Scottish Premiership, before returning to Celtic Park on February 18.

