Celtic vs Rangers, Edinburgh derby among Scottish Premiership fixtures live on Sky Sports

The first Old Firm clash and Edinburgh derby of the new Scottish Premiership season are among the Scottish Premiership fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take his Rangers side to Celtic Park on Saturday, September 3, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

New Hibernian boss Lee Johnson's first clash with city rivals Hearts will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 7 at midday.

Champions Celtic will start at home to Aberdeen on Sunday, July 31, a day after Rangers kick-off their title challenge away to Livingston.

Image: The first Old Firm clash of the season will be live on Sky Sports

Ange Postecoglou's trip to newly-promoted Kilmarnock is also part of the live fixtures on Sunday, August 14 at midday. Celtic will be back on Sky Sports on Sunday, August 28 when they travel to Tannadice to face Dundee United.

Rangers' game against Hibernian at Easter Road will also be shown live on Sunday, August 20, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Saturday 30th July: Livingston vs Rangers, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 31st July: Celtic vs Aberdeen, kick-off 4.30pm

Sunday 7th August: Hibernian vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm

Sunday 14th August: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday 20th August: Hibernian vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday 28th August: Dundee United vs Celtic, kick-off12pm

Saturday 3rd September: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

The Scottish Premiership season will begin on the weekend of July 30/31.

The campaign will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup, pausing on the weekend of November 12/13, before resuming on the weekend of December 17/18.

The season will end on the weekend of May 27/28.

The Premier Sports Cup final will be held on Sunday, February 26 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

Doncaster: It promises to be another exciting season

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster expects another "gripping" season of Scottish Premiership football, live on Sky Sports.

"We've enjoyed a really positive relationship with Sky for many, many years. It's been a great partnership, we've seen audiences growing in terms of viewers on Sky Sports in recent years and I think a huge part of that is the partnership and the way in which we've developed that partnership with Sky.

"We're very grateful for the support that Sky continues to give the whole of the Scottish game and we're really looking forward to Sky Sports again exclusively presenting the cinch Premiership live again next season.

"There's a huge amount to look forward to and part of that is indeed the women's game.

Image: Elite women's football in Scotland is now part of the SPFL

"Next season the top two divisions of the women's league will come under the remit of the SPFL and we're very excited about that.

"I think it's a hugely exciting development in the game in Scotland. We've seen the growth in women's football across the globe and we want to be a part of that.

"It's been led very much by the clubs and we're certainly hopeful that we'll be able to give whatever support we can to maximise the potential that undoubtedly exists in women's football in Scotland."