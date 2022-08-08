Conor Coady: Everton sign Wolves captain on season-long loan

Everton have completed the signing of Wolves captain Conor Coady on a season-long loan deal, with the option to buy.

The Toffees have beaten West Ham to Coady's signature, with the deal bringing the 29-year-old's seven-season stay at Molineux - four of which as captain - to an end.

The move to Goodison Park presents Coady with the regular first-team football and the opportunity to strengthen his claim to be included in England's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Coady was dropped by Wolves manager Bruno Lage for Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Leeds, the first time he had been intentionally left out of a Wolves game Wolves shirt since April 2017, and he remained an unused substitute at Elland Road.

"It's incredible to join Everton," Coady, who has been capped 10 times by England, told evertontv. "As soon as I heard the interest, from the manager but also the football club itself, I really wanted to be part of it straight away. I'm over the moon to join.

"I've grown up around the city, I know the football club, how big this club is and what it means to the supporters. I'm someone who was desperate to come here, to play for this club. I've got family and friends who are massive Evertonians.

"I'm here to give absolutely everything I've got for this football club. It's important I work as hard as I can to help my team-mates, help the club move forward and make people proud."

Everton manager Frank Lampard added: "We are delighted to bring a player of Conor's quality and vast experience to Everton, and he fits into how we want to play as a team.

"As well as being one of the Premier League's most reliable defenders and an England international, his leadership skills will be of huge benefit to us, too."

Coady relieves Everton injury crisis

Everton's capture of Coady brings much-needed reinforcements to Goodison Park after the Toffees confirmed defender Ben Godfrey was facing a three-month lay-off after undergoing surgery on a fractured fibula.

An Everton statement read: "Ben Godfrey underwent successful surgery this morning on the fractured fibula he sustained during Saturday's Premier League opener against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

"The defender will now begin rehabilitation at Finch Farm under the care of the Club's medical team and is expected to be out for around three months."

Image: Everton's Ben Godfrey is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after picking up an injury

Everton await extent of Mina injury

Everton also provided an update on the fitness of defender Yerry Mina, who was also forced off against Chelsea with an ankle injury, the seriousness of which is yet to be known.

The statement continued: "Yerry Mina sustained an ankle ligament injury in the second half of Saturday's match and will see a specialist this week to discover the full extent of the problem before undergoing treatment at Finch Farm."

