Arsenal transfer news: Forward Marquinhos, 19, joins from Sao Paulo on long-term contract

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of young Brazilian forward Marquinhos from Sao Paulo on a long-term contract.

The forward, who has represented Brazil at U16 and U17 level, has made 33 appearances for Sao Paulo and was part of the squad that won the Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

The 19-year-old is the Gunners' first summer signing, having fought off competition from Wolves for the teenager's signature. A winger, Marquinhos broke into the Sao Paulo side as an 18-year-old and has since scored four times.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Technical director Edu said: "We're delighted to have completed the transfer with Sao Paulo, as Marquinhos was a player we have been watching for a while. At 19, his is still very young, so he is a player for the future.

"We look forward to Marquinhos now joining us for pre-season, making his new home, and continuing to grow and develop with us."

Is Nketiah staying at Arsenal?

Image: Eddie Nketiah celebrates in muted fashion after giving Arsenal the lead against Leeds

Arsenal have announced their retained list ahead of the 2022/23 season, with striker Eddie Nketiah currently in talks over a new contract.

Nketiah ended the season strongly with five goals in his last seven Premier League games as the Gunners fell short in their bid to secure Champions League qualification.

The 23-year-old has expressed a desire to play regular first-team football and Mikel Arteta wants to convince him his future lies at the Emirates Stadium.

One source told Sky Sports News he is finalising details on a new contract but Crystal Palace and Borussia Monchengladbach are both interested in signing him on a free transfer.