Leicester City complete signing of defender Wout Faes from Reims for £15m

Leicester City have completed the signing of defender Wout Faes from Reims for a fee of £15m.

Faes, who was named Reims' player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year.

Faes is Leicester's second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

"This is the dream step in my career and I'm very happy to be here," said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland.

"I'm progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better.

"I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team."

The Foxes are now thought to be turning their attention to recruiting a right winger, with former Chelsea trainee Jeremie Boga their primary target.

Negotiations with Atalanta are ongoing over a possible loan or substantive move.

Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester in a deal worth up to £75m.

Chelsea will pay an initial £70m, with a further £5m possible in add-ons, and Fofana has signed a seven-year contract with the club.

Leicester and Chelsea agreed a fee for Fofana on Saturday, with the defender flying to the USA on Monday for his medical.

Brassell: Faes smart business for Leicester

Image: Leicester made their first outfield signing of the summer as they announced Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims

European football expert Andy Brassell:

"It's worked out quite well for Wout Faes. If you go back to the weekend, he thought he was going to Torino, but at the last minute, Torino decided to undercut Reims and decide they're not going to pay the £15m.

"Faes had his bags packed and was ready to come, so was really disappointed that the move to Torino didn't come through.

"But then this Leicester move falls into his lap. It's for more money and he gets to come to the Premier League.

"This is exactly the sort of market Leicester should be shopping in. Faes has been very consistent and I think he'll be really good for them."

Johnson on 'much improved' Faes

French football expert Jonathan Johnson:

"Obviously there will be comparisons drawn between him and David Luiz because of his appearance but he is a player who has improved in France over the past couple of years.

"He was quite rough around the edges when he first signed for Reims. He's improved on his discipline in the last year or so and offers a bit of a goal threat going forward as well.

"Definitely a player to keep an eye on. Given their financial restraints, I think Leicester have done pretty well to get him at this late stage in the transfer window."

