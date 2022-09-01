Idrissa Gana Gueye: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder returns to Everton

Idrissa Gana Gueye has re-joined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth £8m.

The midfielder returns to Goodison Park on a two-year contract having spent three years at the club from 2016-2019, making 108 appearances.

Gueye, 32, becomes Everton's seventh signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of defenders James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady, midfielder Amadou Onana and forwards Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay.

On his return to Everton, Gueye said: "There is no better feeling than coming back home. I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I'll give my soul to this team.

"Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I'm in my home. I've followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that's why I chose to come back here.

"There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

Image: Idrissa Gana Gueye in his first Everton spell

"For me, it's special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team - and that was Everton.

"It was not a difficult decision for me because I love this club. That's why I had to come home. It's a pleasure for me to be back and hopefully we will have a good season because we have to go and try to achieve our goals."

Gueye won Ligue 1 twice with PSG following his £29m move while helping Senegal to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Image: Senegal players celebrate an Idrissa Gana Gueye goal

Everton manager Frank Lampard added: "We are delighted to add a player of Idrissa's quality and experience to the squad. We have been eager to strengthen our midfield options and his attributes will undoubtedly benefit the squad.

"Idrissa has played at the highest level of football. Evertonians know all about his tireless work rate and the value he brings to a team, and we are looking forward to him bringing all of that now he's back at the club."

