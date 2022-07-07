Luis Sinisterra: Leeds sign their sixth player of the summer by snapping up Feyenoord winger

Leeds have signed Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra as their busy summer of transfer activity continues.

The 23-year-old arrives at Elland Road for an undisclosed fee and has penned a five-year deal, running until the summer of 2027.

The Colombian can operate as a winger and offers a potential option for Jesse Marsch if Raphinha's expected move away from the club is completed. With key players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips exiting the club this summer, Leeds have moved quickly to maintain and improve their squad.

Sinisterra scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in a total of 49 appearances for Feyenoord last season as they reached the Europa League Conference final, where they lost 1-0 to Roma, and managed a third-place finish in the Dutch top flight.

Sinisterra becomes Leeds' sixth summer signing after capturing Tyler Adams, paying £24.7m for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, £10m each for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca and Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen plus £5m for Manchester City's Darko Gyabi.

Leeds will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at Elland Road against Wolves on Saturday August 6.

Jesse Marsch's side, who narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season, then travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on August 13 before hosting Chelsea on August 20.

Leeds travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 17 and their final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Antonio Conte's Tottenham on November 12. They will then return to action on Boxing Day at home to Man City.

They face a trip to Newcastle on New Year's Eve, while Manchester United are the visitors to Elland Road on February 11.

Leeds finish the season at Elland Road against Spurs on May 28.