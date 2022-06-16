Leeds United: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Leeds United will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at Elland Road against Wolves on Saturday August 6.

Jesse Marsch's side, who narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of last season, then travel to St Mary's to face Southampton on August 13 before hosting Chelsea on August 20.

Leeds travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on September 17 and their final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup will be against Antonio Conte's Tottenham on November 12. They will then return to action on Boxing Day at home to Man City.

They face a trip to Newcastle on New Year's Eve, while Manchester United are the visitors to Elland Road on February 11.

Leeds finish the season at Elland Road against Spurs on May 28.

August

6: Wolves (h)

13: Southampton (a)

20: Chelsea (h)

27: Brighton (a)

30: Everton (h)

September

3: Brentford (a)

10: Nottingham Forest (h)

17: Manchester United (a)

October

1: Aston Villa (h)

8: Crystal Palace (a)

15: Arsenal (h)

18: Leicester City (a)

22: Fulham (h)

29: Liverpool (a)

November

5: Bournemouth (h)

12: Tottenham (a)

December

26: Manchester City (h)

31: Newcastle (a)

January

2: West Ham (h)

14: Aston Villa (a)

21: Brentford (h)

February

4: Nottingham Forest (a)

11: Manchester United (h)

18: Everton (a)

25: Southampton (h)

March

4: Chelsea (a)

11: Brighton (h)

18: Wolves (a)

April

1: Arsenal (a)

8: Crystal Palace (h)

15: Liverpool (h)

22: Fulham (a)

25: Leicester City (h)

29: Bournemouth (a)

May

6: Manchester City (a)

13: Newcastle (h)

20: West Ham (a)

28: Tottenham (h)

All fixtures subject to change.

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.