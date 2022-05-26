Diego Carlos: Aston Villa reach agreement to sign Sevilla defender

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee.

Carlos will travel to England later on Thursday to complete a medical and finalise personal terms.

Sky Sports News understands the fee is £26m for the defender, who won a gold medal with Brazil at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Carlos is set to become Villa's second arrival of the summer after they announced on Monday the signing of midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal ahead of the expiry of his contract at Marseille at the end of June.

Villa are also understood to be in talks to sign defender James Tarkwoski, whose Burnley contract expires at the end of June.

Villa will likely face competition from a host of other Premier League clubs for the 29-year-old centre-back.

Newcastle's failed bid for Carlos in January

Newcastle came close to signing Carlos in January, but were unable to agree a fee with the Spanish side.

A fee of £30m was discussed between the clubs but Sevilla then upped their value of the player to £38m and Newcastle walked away.

Carlos told Sevilla he wanted to leave but the Spanish club wanted to keep him at the time as they were still in the hunt for the LaLiga title.

Only a huge bid would have got him at the time and Newcastle were unwilling to stretch to £38m.

Newcastle eventually signed Dan Burn instead for £13m.

