Aston Villa transfer news: Boubacar Kamara signs five-year deal at Villa Park

Aston Villa have signed Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract with the midfielder joining on a free transfer when his Marseille contract runs out.

The 22-year-old will move to Villa Park after helping Marseille qualify for the Champions League by finishing second in Ligue 1.

Kamara said: "When I met with Steven [Gerrard], Christian [Purslow, chief executive] and Johan [Lange, sporting director] in my home I knew Aston Villa was for me. Their ambition and determination to succeed matches my own. I cannot wait for pre-season to get going."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the match between Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League

Villa boss Gerrard added: "I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football.

"We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that."

As well as helping Marseille to second in Ligue 1, Kamara helped the club to the Europa Conference League semi-finals, where they were beaten by Feyenoord.

Kamara came through the academy at Marseille and made over 100 first-team appearances for the club. He becomes Villa's second signing of the summer after the permanent arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Sky Sports News reported in January that Manchester United, Newcastle and Roma were also keen on Kamara.

