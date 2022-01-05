Manchester United transfer news: Wolves' Ruben Neves and Marseille's Boubacar Kamara among targets

Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Wolves' Ruben Neves are two of a number of players Manchester United have be been looking at in their search for a new midfielder.

Newcastle United and Roma are also interested in 22-year-old Kamara, who is out of contract in the summer and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside France.

Neves, who played in Wolves' 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night, is under contract at Wolves until 2024.

United's priority remains the summer transfer window but the club are open to doing business this month if a long-term target becomes available.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick came under criticism following United's defeat to Wolves, with Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp saying the 4-2-2-2 formation "doesn't work if you don't have the right players".

"When you watch Man City and the best teams, they have control of the midfield. United never had that," he added.

"Never once did they play passes to each other, or have an ability to take the sting out of the game, they were so poor today."

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"Ralf Rangnick is playing 4-2-2-2 with two midfield players, who you are asking to get around the pitch and play against four.

"To be fair, Scott McTominay has been their best player, but Nemanja Matic can't get around the pitch anymore. He's not the player he once was, and against Wolves they just got passed to death.

"They got absolutely slaughtered.

"You look at the two in midfield for Wolves, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, they ran the show at Old Trafford."

