Man Utd transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Man Utd transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Chris Armas's arrival at United could give the club a boost in their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams after they worked together for three years at New York Red Bulls (Daily Mail, December 24).

United boss Ralf Rangnick has reportedly spoken to Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge as he pushes to sign the Borussia Dortmund hitman (Daily Mail, December 22); Real Madrid are serious contenders to beat Manchester City and Manchester United United in the race for superstar Haaland (The Sun, December 21); United target Haaland appeared to signal his Borussia Dortmund exit by waving goodbye to fans (The Sun, December 20); United are currently reported to be the "only serious bidder" for Haaland but have been told they must qualify for the Champions League to have a chance of signing him next summer (The Sun, December 16);

Ralf Rangnick will reportedly be given a huge £8.5m bonus if he convinces Haaland to join United (Daily Express, December 2); Rangnick could receive up to £100m in January to strengthen his squad (Daily Mirror, December 2). United believe Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival at Old Trafford will give them an edge in the race to sign Haaland next summer (The Sun, November 28).

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Julian Alvarez from River Plate (Daily Express, December 22).

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is 'almost certain' to leave Lazio by the summer, amid his rift with Maurizio Sarri, having been previously linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid (The Sun, December 21).

United are in advanced talks to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara (Sunday Express, December 18); United are reportedly considering a January move for Kamara (Daily Star, December 14).

United target Amadou Haidara has revealed he was a supporter of the Premier League club when growing up (Daily Mail, December 16); Ralf Rangnick is keen on bringing RB Leipzig midfielder Haidara to Old Trafford and the Bundesliga side are concerned about a release clause in his contract (Daily Mirror, December 10); Haidara will become Ralf Rangnick's first signing next month - if United pay his £32m release clause now (Sun, December 5).

Ralf Rangnick could be the key to bringing Antonio Rudiger to Old Trafford over the summer (Daily Star, December 16); United are surprise entrants in the race to sign Rudiger from Chelsea (The Sun, December 15).

United sent goalkeeping scout Tony Coton to check on Leeds United's Illan Meslier on Tuesday night - and watched him concede seven at Manchester City (Daily Mail, December 16).

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has insisted Calvin Ramsay is one of the best young right-backs in Europe. Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City and Everton are amongst a string of top English Premier League clubs who are all keeping a close eye on the teenage defender (Daily Record, December 16).

United are looking at midfield options in the transfer market as Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford is uncertain with six months left on his contract (Daily Telegraph, December 15).

The father of Frenkie de Jong has confirmed five of the "top European clubs" have enquired about signing the Barcelona playmaker, but cast doubt over suggestions he could join United (Daily Mirror).

Newcastle's hopes of signing Ousmane Dembele have been dealt a big blow following reports that United have entered the race for the Barcelona forward (Daily Star, December 8); Barcelona have issued a contract "ultimatum" to Dembele, who is free to speak to overseas clubs in January and has been linked with a possible move to United (Mirror, December 3).

John McGinn is still on United's radar as they prepare for a new future under Ralf Rangnick (Sun, December 5).

Barcelona have reportedly offered Philippe Coutinho to United in the hope of signing Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani (The Sun, December 1).

United are competing with Everton and Southampton for Anderlecht's Spanish star Sergio Gomez (The Sun, December 1).

Ralf Rangnick is targeting £33m midfielder Amadou Haidara to implement his pressing style at United (The Times, November 30).

United have checked on Fiorentina goal machine Dusan Vlahovic but his club want £55m (Mail on Sunday, November 28).

United are ready to launch a January move to tempt Vinicius Junior away from Real Madrid, but a deal could cost them more than £100m (Daily Mirror, November 27).

Carney Chukwuemeka has decided his future is not with Aston Villa by turning down a new contract, with Liverpool and United set to go into battle for his signature (The Guardian, November 27).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Edinson Cavani could be on his way to Brazil with Corinthians interested in the unsettled United striker (Daily Mail, December 24); United will fight to keep Cavani at Old Trafford next month amid interest from Barcelona (The Sun, December 21); Cavani only wants to join Barcelona on a short-term contract, according to reports (Daily Express, December 20); Cavani's brother has dropped a hint that the striker could be looking to leave United in the near future (Daily Mail, December 14); Cavani wants to leave United and join Barcelona when his contract expires next summer (The Times, December 3); Cavani is set to lead a six-man exodus at United as Ralf Rangnick begins his reign at Old Trafford (Mirror, December 3).

Anthony Martial held talks over his future with Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday as the France striker eyes a move away from Manchester United next month (Daily Telegraph, December 23); Martial's preference is to join Sevilla if he is to leave Manchester United next month (Sky Sports News, December 21). Newcastle are plotting a sensational loan move for Manchester United striker Martial as they look to ease relegation worries (Daily Mirror, December 20); Newcastle are willing to pay a hefty loan fee of around £6m to tempt United striker Martial to St James' Park (Sun on Sunday, December 18); Atletico Madrid are ready to capitalise on Martial's unhappiness by submitting a swap deal for the wantaway United forward (Daily Mirror, December 16); Atletico are reportedly set to ask United if they are interested in taking any of their players in exchange for Martial (Daily Express, December 15); Ralf Rangnick has urged Martial to speak directly to United about his wish to leave in January (Sky Sports News, December 13).

Newcastle are targeting four English stars, including United forward Lingard, as part of their January squad rebuild (Daily Express, December 3); Lingard's potential move to West Ham in January has moved one step nearer after David Moyes admitted he needs to strengthen his attacking options (The Sun, December 2); Lingard could re-open previously-collapsed talks over a new contract at Old Trafford if Rangnick makes more use of him than previous United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Daily Telegraph, November 28).

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is a potential target for Benfica in January (Daily Mail, December 22).

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly put a sudden block on Jose Mourinho's plan to reunite with Diogo Dalot at Roma (Daily Mirror, December 22).

Jesse Lingard is expected to see out the remainder of the season at United before leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer (Daily Telegraph, December 21); Real Madrid are pondering making an offer to Lingard when he can speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January, leaving United fearing they will lose him for nothing (Daily Express, December 4).

Six United first-team players are seeking an exit from Old Trafford in January (Sunday Express, December 18).

Barcelona want to sign United forward Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Sergio Aguero (Sunday Express, December 18).

Barcelona have reportedly offered Philippe Coutinho to United in the hope of signing Martial and Edinson Cavani (The Sun, December 1); Martial has emerged as a January target for Barcelona as they look to add to their attacking options for the second half of the season (Daily Mirror, November 29).

Xavi has told his Barcelona bosses not to pursue a summer move for Paul Pogba after meeting with his agent Mino Raiola (Daily Mail, December 17); United are looking at midfield options in the transfer market as Pogba's future at Old Trafford is uncertain with six months left on his contract (Daily Telegraph, December 15); Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met up with super agent Mino Raiola amid rumours linking the Spanish giants with Erling Haaland and Pogba (Daily Mail, December 14); Ralf Rangnick says it is not his job to convince Pogba or any other player to stay at United (Sky Sports, December 11); Real Madrid are no longer considering a summer swoop for Pogba (Marca, November 28).

Juan Mata is increasingly keen to leave United, so he can join Spanish giants Barcelona (Daily Star Sunday, December 18).

Arsenal are interested in United striker Mason Greenwood, along with Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report in Spain (Daily Mirror, December 17).

Andreas Pereira has become the latest United player to go public with their desire to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis (Daily Mirror, December 13).

Ralf Rangnick has told United's fringe players 'prove to me you have a future here' (The Sun, December 8).

Dean Henderson is ready to leave United and could do so in January as rumours about interest from Dutch giants Ajax continue to swirl (The Sun, December 17); United ace Dean Henderson could be set for another loan spell away from the club with Ajax interested in a move for the 24-year-old (Daily Star, December 8).

United star Alex Telles is being tracked by both Inter and AC Milan (Sun, December 3).

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson could leave United in January as part of a Ralf Rangnick rebuild (Daily Telegraph, November 28).

Man Utd contract news

Anthony Elanga is set for a new deal at United after impressing Ralf Rangnick (Daily Telegraph, December 17).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

No signings

Confirmed Man Utd departures

No departures

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.