January transfer window 2022: When does it open and close? Dates, Deadline Day, how to follow with Sky Sports

The January transfer window is just around the corner. From key dates to how to follow with Sky Sports, here's what you need to know ahead of the window opening next month...

When does the window open?

The transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 for clubs in England and Scotland.

In Europe, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 windows will also open on January 1, while La Liga and Serie A will begin their trading on Monday January 3, 2022.

When does the window close?

The January transfer window will close for all leagues across the UK and Europe on Monday January 31, 2022 at 11 pm GMT.

What deals can be done?

As usual, players can be bought and sold across Europe and beyond. Loan deals are also able to be completed during the month-long window.

What to look out for?

It promises to be a busy month at St James' Park as Newcastle's new owners look to make a splash in their first transfer window.

Eddie Howe's relegation-threatened side are second bottom of the Premier League and have just picked up their first win of the season at the 15th time of asking. However, the new owners will be looking to avoid relegation at all costs so expect plenty of incomings at Newcastle next month.

Meanwhile, it was a big summer at Manchester United with Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all arriving at Old Trafford. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer in charge, so will interim boss Ralf Rangnick look to make any changes to his squad?

What about Man City? They splashed £100m on Jack Grealish in the summer window but all the talk was about the potential arrival of a striker? Harry Kane's name was constantly mentioned in discussions about Peo Guardiola's side potentially signing a forward, while Cristiano Ronaldo was also linked with a move to the Etihad late in the window before his move to Man Utd. Will Guardiola make his striker move in this window?

Who could be on the move?

Image: Kylian Mbappe is out of contract at PSG next summer

It will be an interesting window because there are a number of high-profile players who will see their contract at their current clubs expire in the summer.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is in that position and Real Madrid saw huge bids for the France international rejected by PSG in the summer. Could Real make a move for Mbappe again or will they wait and try to sign him on a free next summer?

Paul Pogba's deal at Man Utd also expires next summer and Antonio Rudiger is in a similar position at Stamford Bridge. Will they leave their clubs in January or will Man Utd and Chelsea both lose valuable assets for free?

Image: Antonio Conte speaks to Harry Kane pitchside

Harry Kane's future dominated the summer transfer window, but following Antonio Conte's arrival at Tottenham, will the speculation continue or is Kane happy to stay in north London?

It remains to be seen whether Man City reignite their interest in the England captain...

Jesse Lingard is another player who could be on the move. He chose to stay at Man Utd in the summer, but a lack of first-team action could see him now leave Old Trafford, with West Ham a potential destination.

Follow all the latest across Sky Sports

