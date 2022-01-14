Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek: Manchester United interim manager wants duo to stay and provide back-up

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has asked Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek to stay at the club despite a lack of involvement at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek, who was signed from Ajax for £40m in 2020, has played only 67 minutes of Premier League football this season, with reports claiming he has been offered to Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund.

But Rangnick has made it clear he would prefer to keep the Dutch international in his squad, as United remain in three competitions and face the uncertainty of Covid impacting player availability.

"I'm glad to have him in the squad," Rangnick said of Van de Beek. "He came on for the last 15, 20 minutes against Villa in the cup game and he did well.

"I had a conversation with him a few weeks ago after training... I told him that I would advise him to stay until the end of the season. And then, of course, with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play in the World Cup for his country.

"I can understand his wish and desire to play - on the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions."

'We need three goalkeepers right now'

Image: Dean Henderson, David De Gea

Meanwhile, Henderson has lost his battle to David de Gea to be United's No 1 goalkeeper and is unhappy with his lack of game time at his boyhood club.

The England international, who has made two appearances this season, made it clear before the start of the campaign that he would seek an exit from Old Trafford if he was not made the first-choice goalkeeper.

"I told him that I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper," added Rangnick.

"I would really like to have him on board... I can fully understand that he wants to play because he is at an age where, as a goalkeeper, you should regularly play, but on the other hand, we are still in three competitions, and therefore we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now.

"I told him that I can understand his desire to get regular game time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League."

