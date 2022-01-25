Donny van de Beek: Crystal Palace want Manchester United midfielder on loan before transfer window closes

Crystal Palace are interested in taking Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan.

Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek has struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford since a £39 million move from Ajax in the summer of 2020.

He has been a largely peripheral figure under both current interim manager Ralf Rangnick and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite a goalscoring debut for the club, which incidentally came against Palace.

Van de Beek has been restricted to just 380 minutes of action this season and has not started a game in the Premier League this term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ralf Rangnick felt that his Manchester United side showed great patience as they scored a last-gasp winner to beat fellow top-four chasing West Ham at Old Trafford.

He has just two goals and two assists to his name in 50 Manchester United appearances.

United would consider allowing van de Beek to go on loan if a suitable offer presented itself, both from a footballing and financial perspective. It is thought United would only consider a straight loan until the end of the season.

The player's priority is to get more regular first-team football and if that is to be away from Old Trafford, the feeling is van de Beek would maintain his value in the summer. Irrespective, van de Beek's future will be re-assessed after the season ends when United have a new manager in place.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira is very happy with his squad but feels they are lacking one or two experienced players with European experience. Vieira said on Friday he is still looking to add to his squad in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira said striker Christian Benteke will not be sold during the transfer window and is part of his long-term plans at the club.

Van de Beek had been the talisman of Ajax's exciting young team under Erik ten Hag, which reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, scoring six goals in the competition and 28 more in over 100 appearances in the Eredivisie.

The midfielder has two-and-a-half years to run on his contract at Old Trafford, although United hold an option to extend the deal by a further year. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has not selected him since taking over last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has arrived in Spain ahead of completing his loan move to Sevilla.

Sevilla have reached an agreement to sign Anthony Martial on loan from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old will join the La Liga side - who will pay his wages in full - until the end of the season. There is no loan fee involved.

Martial has arrived at Seville airport, where he was greeted by TV crews and photographers, and will now head to the club to undergo a medical.

The forward always wanted to join Sevilla this month, despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona, because he believes that is where he will play the most.

Sky Sports News exclusively broke the news in December Martial wanted to leave United in search of more game time.

Image: Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2015

Martial became the world's most expensive teenager when he joined United from Monaco in 2015 and went on to score 79 times in 269 appearances for the club.

But he fell out of favour in the forward positions following the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the summer, as well as the emergence of Mason Greenwood.

Martial has started just four games for United this season, and was accused by Ralf Rangnick, the club's interim manager, of asking not to play in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa on January 15.

The France international refuted his manager's claim, and Rangnick later insisted the situation was "resolved".

Following Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo, Sevilla are second in La Liga and just four points behind Real Madrid as they search for their first title since 1946.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.