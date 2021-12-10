Anthony Martial: Man Utd forward wishes to leave club in January transfer window, says agent

Anthony Martial wishes to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, his agent has told Sky Sports News.

The France forward is not satisfied with the amount of playing time he has had this season and wishes to consider options elsewhere when the window reopens next month.

His representative Philippe Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, told Sky Sports News: "Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

Martial, 26, has started only twice in the Premier League this season and has made five more appearances from the bench.

He also made only two appearances in the Champions League group stage, starting only in the match against Villarreal.

Martial, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, still has at least three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, having signed a new deal in 2019 that includes an option to extend for a further year.

Manchester United have been contacted for comment.

Rangnick: Too early to talk about transfers

Speaking ahead of United's Premier League trip to Norwich on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, interim manager Ralf Rangnick says it is "too early" to talk about potential incomings and outgoings next month.

"I've got to know the players better during this week, but it's still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window," he said.

"If I look at the number of players we have, it's still a big squad, we definitely do not have not enough players, but we also need to make sure that players want to stay here.

"If they're not getting enough game time here, it might make sense to speak individually with the players, but right now it's still too early to speak about it."

'Pogba making good progress'

Rangnick says he spoke to Paul Pogba this week but expects the France midfielder to be a further four weeks away from a return to action.

The 63-year-old said he held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Pogba, who is undergoing warm-weather recovery work in Dubai following a thigh injury suffered on international duty last month.

Rangnick said: "He is better to come back today, and then we will get to know each other in person on Sunday. We had a telephone call for about 10 or 15 minutes.

"He told me he is getting better but obviously he is still not fully fit, so it will take another couple of weeks until he is fit for training again and then of course he has been idle for quite some time, so I guess it will take another couple of weeks to get match-fit.

"In the first instance it's important he gets fully fit in order to be able to train with the rest of the group and then we have to develop him physically and tactically to be fit to play in the Premier League."

