Anthony Martial: Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick insists fall out with striker has been resolved

Ralf Rangnick has held clear-the-air talks with Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and says "the matter is now resolved".

Martial, who has asked to leave United this month, took exception to Rangnick claiming he did not want to be part of the squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Villa, and hit back by saying "I will never refuse to play a match for Man United".

The Manchester United interim manager did not explain why there were two contrasting versions of events, but insists it is no longer an issue with the France international available for selection against Brentford on Wednesday.

Image: Anthony Martial denied Rangnick's claim on Instagram (credit: martial_9)

"I had a personal conversation with him on Sunday about what happened and how I saw the whole situation and the matter is now resolved," said Rangnick, ahead of Wednesday's trip to west London.

"He did not train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today and after training I will decide if he is selected or not."

Rangnick sets out Pogba return timeline

Paul Pogba is expected to return for United at the start of February, says Rangnick.

The midfielder, who has not played for United since November due to a thigh injury, trained with the squad on Monday for the first time since Rangnick took temporary charge at Old Trafford.

He clearly made an impact on Rangnick, who was notably glowing in his praise of the 28-year-old.

"Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group yesterday," said Ranginick, who also confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were likely to be back for the Brentford game.

"He showed what kind of extraordinary player he can be.

"He will not be available for the two games this week, but hopefully after the break when we have the cup game against Middlesbrough and the away game at Burnley, I think he could be an option."

Rangnick says he is not involved in contract negotiations, so was unable to give an update on whether any progress had been made regarding Pogba's future, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

But the interim United boss was optimistic about the impact the France midfielder will have when he is available again.

"What I saw in training was very promising for the future, and I am very much looking forward to having him available," added Rangnick.

"In two weeks time, after the international break, I think he will be a serious candidate for the first XI."

