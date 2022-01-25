Transfer news: Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City lead race for 15-year-old Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City will try to sign Endrick when he turns 16 in July.

The 15-year-old Palmeiras forward has been watched by scouts from all the top European clubs at one of the most renowned U20 tournaments in the world, the Copinha in Sao Paulo.

Endrick won awards for most valuable player and goal of the tournament.

He scored five times in 90 minutes of action, spread across three games playing against older players.

He cannot leave Brazil for a foreign club until he is 18 but he can sign a pre-contract agreement when he turns 16.

Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to have a very good chance of signing him. Other clubs who have been watching him closely include Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He is valued at up to €40m (£33.5m) and Palmeiras believe they can get more than the €30m (£29.3m) they received when they sold Gabriel Jesus to City in 2016.

Palmeiras believe he is a generational talent who could one day end up being compared to players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Endrick's family have strong ties with Palmeiras, with his father working as a caretaker at the club.

The teenager's favourite European club is Real Madrid and he is represented by the same agents as Vinicius Junior.

