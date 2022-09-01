Leander Dendoncker: Aston Villa sign Belgian midfielder as Wolves agree deal for Boubacar Troate

Aston Villa have confirmed the Deadline Day signing of Leander Dendoncker from Wolves, who have themselves agreed a deal with Metz for Boubacar Traore.

The Belgium international has moved across the Midlands from Molineux to Villa Park after an undisclosed fee, thought to be £13m, was agreed between the two clubs earlier on Thursday.

The length of the contract he has signed has not been disclosed at this stage.

Dendoncker, 27, made 159 appearances for Wolves after joining from Anderlecht, initially on-loan in 2018 and permanently a year later.

His sale could persuade Aston Villa to accept an improved bid from Arsenal for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

They have, so far, seen bids of £20m and £23m rejected by Villa earlier on Thursday and, as things stand, Villa are not prepared to sell Luiz to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Wolves' move for Traore - a Mali U23 international - is a season-long with an option to buy for €11m.

The 21-year-old will undergo a medical shortly, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Gerrard: I'm not in control of Douglas Luiz situation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard admits Douglas Luiz's future at the club is in his own hands as he only has a short time left on his contract

Meanwhile, Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard said his recruitment team were also working hard to deliver a Deadline Day boost - although he also discussed the potential exit of Luiz.

"I'm not in control of that," said Gerrard, when asked whether Luiz - who scored a sensational goal from a corner - would still be at the club at the end of Thursday. "There are more than two people in control of that but I'm certainly not one of them.

"That will be Douglas, that will be his agent's decision as to what happens around that. I'd like to keep him because he's a fantastic player. I've made that abundantly clear.

"We are not in a position where we need to lose our top players, but at the same time, Douglas has got a year to go, and it is one of those really touchy situations where the club have to do what is best for the club and not necessarily what's best for me."

On incomings, he said: "There's obviously very little time left, but people are working ever so hard in the background to try and get some support in where we feel like we need it. I don't think it makes sense for me to say where and how many, but we are working hard to try and make additions and for one or two to go the other way."

Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports.

On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.

Follow the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app - and make sure you bookmark our latest Done Deals page.

You'll be able to keep track of all the developments on Sky Sports News, as well as getting the best analysis and reaction from our studio guests and reporters at grounds across the country and in Europe.

And to avoid missing out on any of the news wherever you are, watch live streaming of Sky Sports News on the Sky Sports News YouTube page and on the Sky Sports app now.