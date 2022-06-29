Clement Lenglet: Tottenham in talks over loan deal for Barcelona defender

Tottenham are in talks over a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet but he is not the club's only centre-back target this summer.

A move to Spurs has been described as Lenglet's most likely destination by a source close to negotiations, if the France international is to leave the Nou Camp this summer.

However, an agreement is not yet close, with the 27-year-old not the only centre-back Spurs are making enquiries about as they look to add a left-footer to the back three.

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici likes to line up several deals simultaneously before choosing the best option, and Villarreal's Pau Torres, Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni and RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol are also targets.

Image: RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is also a Tottenham target

However, Bastoni and Gvardiol are understood to be content to stay put where they are, and neither of their clubs is particularly open to selling - putting sizeable price tags on each.

Barca, however, need to offload players to balance their Financial Fair Play ratio and to be able to reinvest in their squad, including re-signing Ousmane Dembele, and registering Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen.

Lenglet is therefore one of a number of players available, despite making 27 appearances in all competitions for Barca last season.

Image: Tottenham had been in talks with Inter Milan over defender Alessandro Bastoni

Spain international Torres has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the last few seasons and Villarreal are interested in signing Giovani Lo Celso permanently from Spurs after his successful loan spell there last season.

Meanwhile, Spurs have held talks with Everton over the signings of Richarlison and Anthony Gordon and remain hopeful of striking a package deal for both players.

Everton are open to selling Richarlison at the right-price but are reluctant to part with their academy graduate Gordon after his strong progress under Frank Lampard last season.

Image: Spurs are targeting a double deal for Everton's Richarlison and Anthony Gordon

Tottenham also remain interested in signing Gordon's England U21 team-mate Djed Spence but have yet to agree a valuation with his club Middlesbrough.

Antonio Conte's side have made three signings so far this summer with the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham will start their 2022/23 Premier League campaign at home to Southampton on August 6 followed by a trip to London rivals Chelsea on August 13.

Antonio Conte's side, who finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League, face north London rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on October 1 with the return fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14.

The first newly-promoted side Tottenham face is Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on August 27 and that is followed by a midweek evening trip to London rivals West Ham on August 30.

Tottenham's final game before the season pauses for the winter World Cup in Qatar will be at home to Leeds on November 12, with Spurs returning to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Brentford.

Tottenham face back-to-back London derbies at home in the second half of the season as they host West Ham on February 18 and then Chelsea on February 25.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.