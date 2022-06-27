Tottenham transfer news: Spurs targeting double deal for Everton's Richarlison and Anthony Gordon but Chelsea interested in Brazilian forward

Tottenham are targeting a package deal for both Everton's Richarlison and Anthony Gordon.

However, Chelsea are considering rivalling Spurs for Richarlison, who they see as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-bound Romelu Lukaku and is one of several options the club are looking at to improve their front line.

Tottenham - as a club - also want to sign young English talent to develop and see left-winger Gordon as a talented player for the future.

Everton are anticipating a bid from Spurs for both players, which could be made this week, but the Toffees have zero interest in entertaining a double bid.

Richarlison has been tracked by Spurs since he was at Watford and can provide competition across the front line, including backup to Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel could sign as many as three new forwards, with interest in Man City's Raheem Sterling and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who is soon to be out of contract.

In defence, Chelsea are also targeting two centre-backs having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and are keen on bringing their former academy graduate Nathan Ake back to the club.

Sky in Italy have already reported Chelsea's interest in Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Image: Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt

The West London club are yet to do business as they rearrange their recruitment structure, with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech set to leave.

Director Granovskaia is staying to oversee the transition during the transfer window but Cech will depart at the end of the month.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that former Liverpool technical director Michael Edwards is expected to be approached by new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a potential role at the club.

Everton are interested in signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, who has been told by Spurs to find a new club this summer.

Winks, 26, made just nine starts in the Premier League for Spurs last season with his last full 90 minutes coming in February in the 4-0 win over Leeds at Elland Road.

And Everton boss Frank Lampard has given the green light for initial talks with Tottenham.

Winks has been capped 10 times for England but hasn't been selected by Gareth Southgate since November 2020.

Chelsea kick-off their 2022/23 season with a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton live on Sky Sports before hosting London rivals Spurs in their first home game.

Thomas Tuchel's side face a reunion with Blues legend Lampard at Goodison Park on August 6, kick-off 5.30pm, before Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge a week later.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in West London on September 17, Manchester United on October 22 and Arsenal on November 5.

Their final fixture before the month-long break for the World Cup is away at Newcastle, and they continue their campaign on Boxing Day against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham on February 25 and Arsenal on April 29, with the latter the start of a bumper last five games including Manchester City away on the penultimate weekend of the season and Newcastle at home on the final day.

