Petr Cech will leave his role as Technical and Performance Advisor at Chelsea on June 30.

Cech is the latest to leave the club following the Todd Boehly-Clearlake takeover after the departures of chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia.

Cech said: "It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch."



Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said: "Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best."

Cech was appointed three years ago to provide advice and guidance on all football and performance matters at Chelsea having played 333 times for the club.

Boehly was named chairman and interim sporting director following the departures of Buck and Granovskaia last week.

Granovskaia, who rose to prominence as one of the toughest negotiators in football during Roman Abramovich's reign, will remain available to support Boehly for the duration of the current transfer window. Buck will continue to support the club as a senior advisor.

As acting sporting director, it is understood Boehly has been hands-on in the role already, playing a key part in the decision to let Romelu Lukaku rejoin Inter Milan on loan.

Chelsea decided to let the Belgium international depart the club following talks between Boehly and head coach Thomas Tuchel, and Boehly and the player.

Boehly and Tuchel wanted to sort out Lukaku's future quickly so they could focus on strengthening the squad this summer.

Chelsea are expected to engage Michael Edwards over their sporting director vacancy with owner Todd Boehly previously referencing Liverpool as a "great model" for success.

The man who helped reshape the recruitment of the Merseysiders and constructed Jürgen Klopp's world-class squad with smart, analytical-powered transfers, departed Anfield this summer after 11 years.

A source close to Edwards has told Sky Sports News that since the 42-year-old's decision to leave was made public last November, he has been approached by Europe's powerhouse teams - Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain specifically - as well as hedge funds and billionaires wanting to buy clubs and have him run them.

With Marina Granovskaia's departure at Chelsea, Edwards is of interest to become their transfer chief, especially as Boehly is an admirer of his overhaul at Liverpool, which stretched to making the Anfield club leaders in analytics and orchestrating the move to a £50m training centre.

