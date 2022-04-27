Chelsea transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 summer window.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Pau Torres has received interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea as the Premier League sides prepare to activate his £50m release clause in the summer (The Sun, April 27).

Chelsea could be set to rekindle their interest in Jules Kounde this summer after a new report revealed that the defender 'has already decided' to quit Sevilla at the end of the season (Daily Express, April 25); Chelsea could thwart Manchester United's summer transfer plans by hijacking the Red Devils' interest in Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres (Daily Express, April 29); Chelsea are one of five clubs interested in signing Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, French media claim (The Sun, April 25); Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice is 'open' to a transfer after rebuffing a new contract offer from West Ham - but a summer move remains unlikely (Daily Mirror, April 23).

Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Arminia Bielefeld and Germany U21 defender Amos Pieper, who is a free agent this summer (Daily Mirror, April 25); Bayern Munich have ruled out a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar and Chelsea transfer target Erling Haaland (The Sun, April 18); Liverpool are ready to join the battle to sign Torino star Gleison Bremer, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (The Sun, April 14); Chelsea are currently leading the transfer race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports (The Sun, April 7).

Image: Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez is said to be on Chelsea's agenda

The latest players linked with a Chelsea exit

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger is close to agreeing a four-year deal with Real Madrid that will make him one of the highest-paid defenders in the world (Sky Sports, April 26); Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Rudiger will leave Chelsea in the summer (Sky Sports, April 24).

Real Madrid are close to signing Rudiger on a free transfer after reaching a verbal agreement with the Chelsea defender over a lucrative four-year contract (The Guardian, April 26);

Image: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club this summer

Barcelona's former transfer chief Ramon Planes claims the club's imminent move for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is coming three years after the parties first met (Daily Express, April 28).

Newcastle and a host of La Liga clubs are ready to make a move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been reduced to an expensive understudy to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge but will still cost any suitor around £50m (Daily Star, April 18).

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to be offered the chance to resurrect his career in Italy, with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wanting the midfielder to join Lazio (The Sun, April 14); Loftus-Cheek wants to stay with Chelsea next season after earning the trust of manager Thomas Tuchel, despite interest from Roma, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham (Daily Mail, April 19); Jorginho's agent has insisted the Chelsea midfielder will "100 per cent stay in London" this summer amid speculation the Italy international could join Juventus (The Independent, April 27).

Danny Drinkwater is set to be released by Chelsea this summer as Reading are unlikely to have the cash to keep him next season (Daily Mirror, April 4); Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been in contact with Inter Milan chiefs in an attempt to secure a move back to the San Siro (Daily Express, April 2).

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante reportedly rejected an approach to join Paris Saint-Germain in January (The Sun, April 1). Barcelona want to capitalise on the uncertainty at Chelsea by signing Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer (The Guardian, April 1).

Image: Could Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku be on his way back to Italy?

Rudiger to Real Madrid a 'done deal'

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero recently told Sky Sports News that Antonio Rudiger's free transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer is a "done deal".

On April 26, he said: "I asked someone inside the club [Real] yesterday and he started laughing and said, 'Yes, it's a done deal'.

"Things can change but there is a deal between the player and the club. I believe when he scored at the Bernabeu [for Chelsea this month] he was already a Real Madrid player.

"It was his desire and if nothing strange happens he's going to play for Real Madrid next season."

Confirmed Chelsea signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Will appear here.

