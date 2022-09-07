Chelsea part company with head coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season.

Todd Boehly has axed Tuchel just three months after completing his takeover of the club.

Chelsea lost 1-0 in their opening Champions League group game to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night in what was Tuchel's 100th game since joining the club in January 2021.

Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League with 10 points.

A cub statement read: "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach."

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

