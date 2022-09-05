Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic powers Croatian champions to shock victory over below-par Blues in Champions League opener

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea. UEFA Champions League Group E.
MaksimirAttendance20,607.
Match report as Mislav Orsic beat Wesley Fofana in a foot race before nudging the ball around Kepa to hand Zagreb a 13th-minute advantage; Thomas Tuchel's side were guilty of spurning a host of second-half chances; Chelsea have only managed one clean sheet, in all comps, all season
Tuesday 6 September 2022 19:56, UK
Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of their Champions League campaign as Mislav Orsic's first-half strike was enough to earn a 1-0 victory.
Thomas Tuchel's side were caught napping in 13th minute as Orsic ran from his own half, latching onto a ball from strike partner Bruno Petkovic, to outpace £70m signing Wesley Fofana before dinking the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga.
The hosts soaked up huge Chelsea pressure before stealing the lead, but held onto their advantage resolutely, staving off a late onslaught as chances for Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech went begging.
Chelsea went closest via new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on his Blues debut, who had the ball in the back of the net just minutes after half-time, only for the effort to be disallowed.
Ben Chilwell had edged marginally offside from Mateo Kovacic's diagonal pass, leaving his low ball across for Aubameyang's tap-in to count for nothing.
September 14: Red Bull Salzburg (H) - kick-off 8pm
October 5: AC Milan (H) - kick-off 8pm
October 11: AC Milan (A) - kick-off 8pm
October 25: Red Bull Salzburg (A) - kick-off 5.45pm
November 2: Dinamo Zagreb (H) - kick-off 8pm
Chelsea are back in Premier League action next as they face west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.