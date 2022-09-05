Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea: Mislav Orsic powers Croatian champions to shock victory over below-par Blues in Champions League opener

Chelsea suffered a shock defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb on the opening night of their Champions League campaign as Mislav Orsic's first-half strike was enough to earn a 1-0 victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side were caught napping in 13th minute as Orsic ran from his own half, latching onto a ball from strike partner Bruno Petkovic, to outpace £70m signing Wesley Fofana before dinking the ball over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The hosts soaked up huge Chelsea pressure before stealing the lead, but held onto their advantage resolutely, staving off a late onslaught as chances for Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech went begging.

Chelsea went closest via new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on his Blues debut, who had the ball in the back of the net just minutes after half-time, only for the effort to be disallowed.

Ben Chilwell had edged marginally offside from Mateo Kovacic's diagonal pass, leaving his low ball across for Aubameyang's tap-in to count for nothing.

More to follow...

Chelsea are back in Premier League action next as they face west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.