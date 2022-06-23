Michael Edwards: Chelsea to approach former Liverpool sporting director

Chelsea are expected to engage Michael Edwards over their sporting director vacancy with owner Todd Boehly previously referencing Liverpool as a "great model" for success.

The man who helped reshape the recruitment of the Merseysiders and constructed Jürgen Klopp's world-class squad with smart, analytical-powered transfers, departed Anfield this summer after 11 years.

A source close to Edwards has told Sky Sports News that since the 42-year-old's decision to leave was made public last November, he has been approached by Europe's powerhouse teams - Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain specifically - as well as hedge funds and billionaires wanting to buy clubs and have him run them.

With Marina Granovskaia's departure at Chelsea, Edwards is of interest to become their transfer chief, especially as Boehly is an admirer of his overhaul at Liverpool, which stretched to making the Anfield club leaders in analytics and orchestrating the move to a £50m training centre.

At a private equity and venture capital event, the American businessman said: "If you look at the models that are very successful, Liverpool is a great model. They generate a couple of hundred million more revenue than Chelsea and they generate earnings."

The consortium fronted by Boehly and Clearlake Capital are determined to be more measured in paving the path forward.

Edwards put the sustainable structures in place that restored Liverpool as a domestic and European force, including the hiring of Klopp, which will tick on in his absence.

He has been adamant over taking a break and spending time with his family. Sky Sports News understands it would take something to "blow the bloody doors off" to even get him to a meeting at the moment, let alone consider a new job in football.

Chelsea, while being in the market for a sporting director, have not yet formalised the scope of the role for a recruitment and technical rebuild due to the limited transition time available to the new owners.

Granovskaia will still be on hand to assist Boehly and manager Thomas Tuchel in the transfer market, with Petr Cech also said to be involved.

Reports have suggested Manchester United want to pursue Edwards, but their current set-up precludes that. John Murtough is already in a director of football capacity and Andy O'Boyle is his deputy.

One senior executive has been stunned that United haven't gone all out to build their restructure around Edwards, who transformed their rivals and has the exact tools the club have lacked in improving the squad and facilities.

Edwards knocked back an approach from Newcastle to become their sporting director last year.

