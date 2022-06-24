Matthijs de Ligt: Chelsea offer Timo Werner as part of De Ligt deal

Chelsea are willing to pay €45m (£38m) plus Timo Werner to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus while Hakim Ziyech is in talks with AC Milan, reports Sky in Italy.

The 22-year-old Netherlands defender has a £103m (€120m) release clause in his Juventus contract, which is due to expire in 2024, and the club will only entertain offers close to that mark.

Chelsea are looking for defensive reinforcements in this transfer window, having seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave upon the expiration of their contracts.

Werner cost Chelsea £50m in June 2020 but has tended to struggle in front of goal for the Blues, netting just nine Premier League goals in two full seasons with the club,

Ziyech in talks with AC Milan

AC Milan are in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea, reports Sky in Italy.

The winger moved to west London from Ajax in a £33m deal two years ago but has failed to transfer his impressive form with the Dutch champions.

Ziyech could become the third Chelsea player in the last 12 months to join AC Milan with Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori making the switch to the Italian giants last summer.

Chelsea kick off their 2022/23 season with a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton live on Sky Sports before hosting London rivals Spurs in their first home game.

Thomas Tuchel's side face a reunion with Blues legend Lampard at Goodison Park on August 6, kick-off 5.30pm, before Tottenham visit Stamford Bridge a week later.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in West London on September 17, Manchester United on October 22 and Arsenal on November 5.

Their final fixture before the month-long break for the World Cup is away at Newcastle, and they continue their campaign on Boxing Day against newly-promoted Bournemouth.

Chelsea travel to Tottenham on February 25 and Arsenal on April 29, with the latter the start of a bumper last five games including Manchester City away on the penultimate weekend of the season and Newcastle at home on the final day.

